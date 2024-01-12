en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Berkeley House Fire: Police Seek Driver of White Sedan

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:07 am EST
Berkeley House Fire: Police Seek Driver of White Sedan

In an ongoing quest for justice, investigators are ratcheting up efforts to locate and speak with the driver of a white sedan linked to a fire incident. The vehicle, distinctive with its sunroof, was reportedly in the vicinity of the incident when a house was set ablaze.

Fire Incident in Berkeley

The house fire, which unfolded on Kelly Street, Berkeley, led to the establishment of a crime scene and the initiation of a thorough investigation by Strike Force Palmyra. Fortunately, the incident did not result in any injuries, despite the house being swallowed up by the flames.

Public Assistance Sought

Authorities have released CCTV footage of the white sedan, captured as it was driving away from the scene. The New South Wales police force is now seeking assistance from the public to identify the vehicle and its driver. They urge anyone with insights or relevant information to contact Crime Stoppers, as the information could prove pivotal in their ongoing investigation.

Australia’s Property Market Outlook

Meanwhile, in a separate context, predictions for Australia’s property market for the year 2024 have been shared. However, the specifics of these predictions remain under wraps.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
23 seconds ago
Maldives and China Forge New Alliances: A Shift in South Asian Geopolitics
During his first state visit to Beijing, President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives took a decisive step forward in the country’s relationship with China. This development follows Muizzu’s campaign narrative that painted India, China’s regional rival, as a threat to the Maldives’ sovereignty. On Wednesday, the Maldives and China solidified their ties by signing multiple
Maldives and China Forge New Alliances: A Shift in South Asian Geopolitics
Natalie Portman's 'Revenge Dress' Fuels Split Rumors
1 min ago
Natalie Portman's 'Revenge Dress' Fuels Split Rumors
Holoconnects' Holobox: The Future of Video Communication
1 min ago
Holoconnects' Holobox: The Future of Video Communication
Ongoing Controversy Surrounds Observance of Australia Day
34 seconds ago
Ongoing Controversy Surrounds Observance of Australia Day
Rabbit and Humane: Redefining Digital Interaction to Combat Smartphone Addiction
42 seconds ago
Rabbit and Humane: Redefining Digital Interaction to Combat Smartphone Addiction
Zambian President Calls for Unity Amidst Cholera Crisis
52 seconds ago
Zambian President Calls for Unity Amidst Cholera Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
President Mohamud and UN Secretary-General Guterres Discuss Somalia's Future
3 mins
President Mohamud and UN Secretary-General Guterres Discuss Somalia's Future
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snake Bite in Bed
4 mins
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snake Bite in Bed
Australian Open 2024: Tennis Season's Grand Slam Event to Kick Off This Sunday
4 mins
Australian Open 2024: Tennis Season's Grand Slam Event to Kick Off This Sunday
Zambian Parties Unite in Fight Against Cholera Outbreak
4 mins
Zambian Parties Unite in Fight Against Cholera Outbreak
Women's Tour Down Under 2024 Commences with Intense Racing in Australia
7 mins
Women's Tour Down Under 2024 Commences with Intense Racing in Australia
Zambia Considers Closing Capital in Response to Cholera Outbreak
7 mins
Zambia Considers Closing Capital in Response to Cholera Outbreak
Urgent Call for Blood Donations Amid Severe Shortage Crisis
9 mins
Urgent Call for Blood Donations Amid Severe Shortage Crisis
Hezbollah Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
12 mins
Hezbollah Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Crackdown on Illicit Pharmaceutical Activity: Three Arrested in Accra
12 mins
Crackdown on Illicit Pharmaceutical Activity: Three Arrested in Accra
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
12 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
13 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
13 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
14 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
15 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
15 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
16 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app