en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Bengaluru Software Engineer Plummets to Death from 33rd Floor After Night Out with Friends

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:48 am EST
Bengaluru Software Engineer Plummets to Death from 33rd Floor After Night Out with Friends

In a shocking turn of events, a 27-year-old software engineer, Divyanshu Sharma, tragically met his end after falling from the 33rd floor of an apartment in the Bhattarahalli area of Bengaluru. The incident transpired after an evening spent with friends, capped off by an unplanned visit to a pub in Indiranagar.

The Fateful Night

Sharma and his friends had originally intended to watch a movie at Phoenix mall, but their tardiness led them to a pub instead. They returned to the apartment around 2:30 am. Sharma, in an attempt to tidy the room scattered with cigarette ash and butts, ventured out to the balcony. The events that unfolded next are believed to be a tragic accident, with Sharma slipping from the balcony while disposing of the ash.

Investigating the Tragedy

The KR Puram police have taken charge of the investigation, questioning Sharma’s friends and awaiting the autopsy report to confirm the cause of death. The body was discovered near the apartment’s playground and was promptly identified by members of the society via an ID card. The news of the tragic accident spread quickly through the community’s WhatsApp group.

A Life Cut Short

Divyanshu Sharma was originally from Uttar Pradesh. His father, a retired Indian Air Force employee, resides in Bengaluru’s Horamavu area. The young software engineer’s life was abruptly cut short, leaving behind a shocked community and grieving family.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UK Announces Visa-Free Entry for Jordan, GCC Countries in Policy Shift

By Salman Akhtar

Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023

By Salman Akhtar

President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Nigeria in 2024: Hopes, Challenges, and Expectations

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

The Looming Threat of Negative Equity: A New Wave of 'Mortgage Prisone ...
@BNN Newsroom · 58 seconds
The Looming Threat of Negative Equity: A New Wave of 'Mortgage Prisone ...
heart comment 0
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success

By María Alejandra Trujillo

President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
JBL Vibe Buds Now at a Bargain on Amazon; Other Tech Deals Highlighted

By BNN Correspondents

JBL Vibe Buds Now at a Bargain on Amazon; Other Tech Deals Highlighted
Survivor Champion Parvati Shallow Comes Out as Queer, Introduces Partner Mae Martin

By BNN Correspondents

Survivor Champion Parvati Shallow Comes Out as Queer, Introduces Partner Mae Martin
Violence Escalates in Southern Gaza: Over 160 Palestinians Dead

By BNN Correspondents

Violence Escalates in Southern Gaza: Over 160 Palestinians Dead
Latest Headlines
World News
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
3 mins
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
3 mins
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
5 mins
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
Kings and Grizzlies Clash in Western Conference Face-Off
6 mins
Kings and Grizzlies Clash in Western Conference Face-Off
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
8 mins
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
8 mins
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
Reflecting on 2023: A Comprehensive Review by Talk of the Nation
11 mins
Reflecting on 2023: A Comprehensive Review by Talk of the Nation
Bruins Triumph Over Devils: A Spectacular Comeback
11 mins
Bruins Triumph Over Devils: A Spectacular Comeback
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
12 mins
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
15 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
28 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
33 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
35 mins
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
43 mins
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
6 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
7 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
7 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
9 hours
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app