Bengaluru Software Engineer Plummets to Death from 33rd Floor After Night Out with Friends

In a shocking turn of events, a 27-year-old software engineer, Divyanshu Sharma, tragically met his end after falling from the 33rd floor of an apartment in the Bhattarahalli area of Bengaluru. The incident transpired after an evening spent with friends, capped off by an unplanned visit to a pub in Indiranagar.

The Fateful Night

Sharma and his friends had originally intended to watch a movie at Phoenix mall, but their tardiness led them to a pub instead. They returned to the apartment around 2:30 am. Sharma, in an attempt to tidy the room scattered with cigarette ash and butts, ventured out to the balcony. The events that unfolded next are believed to be a tragic accident, with Sharma slipping from the balcony while disposing of the ash.

Investigating the Tragedy

The KR Puram police have taken charge of the investigation, questioning Sharma’s friends and awaiting the autopsy report to confirm the cause of death. The body was discovered near the apartment’s playground and was promptly identified by members of the society via an ID card. The news of the tragic accident spread quickly through the community’s WhatsApp group.

A Life Cut Short

Divyanshu Sharma was originally from Uttar Pradesh. His father, a retired Indian Air Force employee, resides in Bengaluru’s Horamavu area. The young software engineer’s life was abruptly cut short, leaving behind a shocked community and grieving family.