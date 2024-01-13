Ben Affleck Takes on Dad Duty; Jennifer Lopez Drops New Single Inspired by Their Romance

On a brisk Thursday morning, Ben Affleck, the star of ‘The Air,’ was spotted performing his fatherly duties in Santa Monica. The 51-year-old actor was seen dropping off his son, Samuel, at school, dressed casually in a beige and blue patterned zip-front sweater, jeans, a complementary beige jacket, and Nike Jumpman sneakers. Samuel, 11, was seen pulling his wheeled book bag and holding an orange water bottle.

Affleck’s Family and Personal Life

Affleck and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, also 51, share three children – Samuel, and daughters Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 14. While Affleck continues to fulfill his parenting role, his personal life with wife Jennifer Lopez, 54, has been making headlines. Lopez, in a recent unveiling, released her new single ‘Can’t Get Enough,’ a track that features intimate lyrics hinting at a passionate relationship with Affleck.

Lopez’s New Album: ‘This Is Me… Now’

The song, part of Lopez’s new album ‘This Is Me… Now,’ is a sequel to her 2002 album ‘This Is Me… Then.’ The album, set to release on February 16th, 2024, carries various tracks seemingly inspired by her relationship with Affleck. One of these includes a sequel to the song ‘Dear Ben’ from her earlier album. Lopez and Affleck’s high-profile relationship in the early 2000s, including a called-off engagement, has been well-documented. They rekindled their romance years after their respective divorces from Marc Anthony and Garner, with whom they have children. Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022.

Affleck in the Limelight

While Affleck steps up to his dad duties, Lopez has been busy with the release of her first album in almost a decade, ‘This Is Me… Now.’ The album, described as a powerful ode to her journey of self-healing and belief in fairy tale endings, features a mix of pop, R&B, and hip hop influences. It was written and recorded at her Los Angeles home in 2022 and 2023, with collaborations from hit producers and songwriter-producers. The album will be accompanied by a visionary special ‘This Is Me…Now: A Love Story,’ streaming on Prime Video on the day of the album’s release.

As Affleck continues to juggle his responsibilities and support Lopez in her musical journey, the couple’s story remains a captivating blend of personal and professional developments. Their shared narrative continues to unfold, leaving fans eagerly awaiting what the next chapter holds.