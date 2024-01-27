Bemidji's Northwoods Pregnancy Care Center Embarks on Crucial Fundraising Campaign

The Northwoods Pregnancy Care Center, a pivotal institution in Bemidji, has launched a crucial fundraising campaign to secure a permanent home for its burgeoning services. With a fundraising goal of $500,000 to be met by May 31, the center aims to purchase its existing facility, which it has been leasing since 2020. The center's long-standing mission to support young and expecting mothers has resonated deeply within the community, and the current campaign is an embodiment of their commitment to sustain and expand their services.

Beacon of Support

For over a decade, the Northwoods Pregnancy Care Center has been an unwavering beacon of support for expecting mothers, offering a varied range of services including educational materials, free baby clothes, and limited yet essential medical services such as pregnancy tests, STI tests, and ultrasounds. The center also boasts a unique boutique, where clients can earn points for baby items, thus fostering a sense of achievement and pride among the mothers.

A Growing Demand

Under the able leadership of Director Kelly McDonough, the center has witnessed a significant surge in demand. In a striking illustration of its expanded reach, appointments have swelled from 368 in 2019 to over 1,100 in 2023. Additionally, the number of ultrasounds has seen a tenfold increase, rising from 8 to 85 in the same timeframe. This sharp uptick underscores the center's critical role in the community and the trust that expecting mothers place in its services.

Fundraising Efforts and Community Engagement

To achieve their ambitious fundraising goal, the center is engaging with local churches, initiating mailing campaigns, and organizing various events. Relying on faith and the unwavering support of the community, McDonough and her team are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to secure a permanent home for the center. The acquisition of the building on Bemidji Avenue would not only provide much-needed stability but would also pave the way for the center to continue its noble mission of serving young, expecting mothers in the region.