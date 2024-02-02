Bemidji High School Wrestling Team Triumphs at Rocori Triangular

The Bemidji High School boys wrestling team demonstrated an impressive performance at the Rocori triangular event where they dominated both Sartell-St. Stephen and the host school, Rocori. The Lumberjacks, in a show of true athletic prowess, outclassed Sartell-St. Stephen with a staggering 67-6 score. However, the specific individual results for Bemidji's dual against Rocori remain undisclosed.

The Lumberjacks' Triumph

The Lumberjacks started their match against Sartell-St. Stephen on a high note, setting the tone for the rest of the event. The team's success can be attributed to a string of individual victories. Gabe Morin at 121 pounds, Gavin Osborn at 127 pounds, Brody Castonguay at 133 pounds, Lincoln Schmitt at 145 pounds, Alec Newby at 152 pounds, and Talen Fairbanks at 160 pounds all contributed to the win with their fall victories.

Notable Matches

One of the standout matches of the event was between Peyton Allen from Sartell-St. Stephen and Nehemia Schwinghammer in the 215-pound category. Allen clinched a fall victory over Schwinghammer, wrapping up the match within three minutes. This match was one of the few high points for Sartell-St. Stephen in an otherwise one-sided event.

Looking Ahead

The Bemidji High School boys wrestling team's significant victory at the Rocori triangular is a testament to their skill and determination. As they continue to build on their success, wrestling fans and rivals alike will be keenly watching their progress.