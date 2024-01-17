Below Deck's Luka Brunton Criticizes Culver Bradbury's Work Ethic and Reveals Personal Tensions

For fans of the Below Deck franchise, the unfiltered truths and behind-the-scenes insights are as thrilling as the yacht voyages themselves. The latest revelation comes from Luka Brunton, who featured in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 and Below Deck Down Under. In a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Brunton candidly voiced his reservations about working with deckhand Culver Bradbury again, citing Bradbury's lackadaisical attitude toward deck duties and perceived selfishness.

Unveiling the Deck Drama

Brunton's critique of Bradbury wasn't confined to professional shortcomings. He also shed light on a personal skirmish—Brunton confessed to having an affair with Bradbury's girlfriend, an incident that inevitably strained their relationship. This candid admission on a live show underscores the authenticity that the Below Deck franchise prides itself on, offering viewers a real-time look into the lives and dynamics of yacht crew members.

The Brunton-Bradbury Bitterness

The residual bitterness between Brunton and Bradbury is palpable, with Brunton expressing his unwillingness to share a professional space with Bradbury again. Bradbury's so-called 'laxism' and 'self-centeredness' have significantly colored Brunton's perception of him, revealing a rift in their relationship that extends beyond the deck drama.

Cast Connections and Preferences

However, it wasn't all criticism on the Cohen's show. Brunton also indulged in some praise, especially when discussing his fellow cast members Natalya Scudder, Jessika Asai, and Katie Flood. He lauded Scudder's work ethic and chose Flood as his preferred travel companion for a hypothetical trip across Europe. Yet, he admitted to a lack of chemistry with Asai, adding another layer to the intricate web of relationships amongst the Below Deck crew.

The Below Deck franchise has always been a riveting exploration of the lives of yacht crew members, serving up a blend of high seas adventure and human drama. With its eleventh season set to premiere on February 5, 2024, on Bravo, it seems the deck isn't quite clear of drama yet. The question remains: Will Brunton and Bradbury manage to navigate their strained relationship, or will it capsize under the weight of unresolved issues?