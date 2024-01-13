en English
BNN Newsroom

Belize’s National Sports Council: A Meeting for Sustainable Support and Sports Tech Innovation

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:01 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 2:37 pm EST
On January 12, 2024, the National Sports Council of Belize convened a crucial gathering at the Marion Jones Sporting Complex. This meeting, a significant milestone in the country’s sporting landscape, brought together an impressive array of leaders from various sporting associations and federations. In attendance were key government figures, such as Hon. Rodwell Ferguson, Minister of Youth, Sports, and Transport, and his deputy, Hon. Gilroy Usher, as well as Ms. Iris Centeno, the tenacious Director of the National Sports Council.

A Spotlight on Sustainable Support and Tech Innovation

The council’s meeting was driven by a threefold agenda. First, it aimed to present a proposal for a sustainable financial support memorandum—a lifeline that could potentially transform Belize’s sporting scene. The second objective was to provide a comprehensive update on the Council’s activities, ensuring transparency and accountability. The third and arguably the most ambitious of the objectives was the introduction of a new application designed for sporting events.

A Leap Forward with Tech: The New Sports App

This new piece of technological innovation is a game-changer. The application aims to centralize information on different sports, making it easier for fans and athletes alike to keep abreast of the latest news and developments. Moreover, it will facilitate the collection of donations for sports development, a vital financial lifeline for many sporting bodies. The app also offers services such as ticket purchasing and game streaming, adding a layer of convenience to the sporting experience in Belize.

Open Dialogue & Collaboration: Building a Better Sporting Future

The meeting also served as a platform for open dialogue. Representatives had the opportunity to voice their concerns, share updates on their respective sports, and contribute to the shaping of Belize’s sporting future. The gathering aimed to foster collaboration and align objectives among the sports community, instilling a sense of shared responsibility in advancing the nation’s sports arena.

BNN Newsroom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

