Belize Uplifts Public Service Standards: Launches Professional Development Program at Galen University

In a major stride towards enhancing the efficiency of public service delivery, Belize's Ministry of the Public Service has inaugurated a Professional Development Certificate Program at Galen University. The program, designed to augment the skills and expertise of public service professionals, was unveiled amidst the presence of eminent government officials, educationists, and industry experts.

Enhancing Public Service Delivery through Professional Development

The Ministry has designed this course in collaboration with Galen University’s faculty and industry partners, offering comprehensive training in leadership, communication, project management, and policy analysis. Henry Charles Usher, Minister of the Public Service, underscored the importance of continuous professional development for public service personnel, hinting at the broader objectives of the initiative.

A Collaborative Effort for Skill Enhancement

Tailored to meet the evolving needs of public service roles, the program lays emphasis on core principles such as emotional intelligence, ethics, professionalism, and communication. These skills are deemed crucial for public servants to excel in their roles and contribute constructively to the governance mechanism.

Galen University’s Pivotal Role

Dr. Rene Villanueva, President of Galen University, expressed pride in the university's role in this initiative, emphasizing the significance of values and emotional intelligence in professional growth for public officers. This collaboration aims to use Galen University's resources to exceed participants' expectations and prepare them for a future of excellence.

Marking a significant milestone in the ministry’s efforts to improve governance standards, this initiative reflects the government's commitment to fostering the capabilities of public service professionals in Belize.