Belize Makes Strong Mark at FITUR 2024: A Step Towards Global Tourism Recovery

The International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR) 2024, held in Madrid, Spain, from January 24th to 28th, hosted a strong delegation from Belize, making a significant impact on the global tourism scene. The fair, held at the IFEMA Convention Center, served as a crucial platform for tourism professionals, and proved to be a leading event for inbound and outbound markets in Latin America.

Belize's Participation at FITUR 2024

Representatives from Belize Hotel Association, Alaia Belize, Table Rock Lodge, and the Belize Tourism Board joined forces at the event. Their collective participation was marked by engaging interactions with travel professionals and potential travelers, thereby strengthening their network and promoting Belize as an enticing travel destination. The fair attracted over 136,000 representatives from various sectors such as tour operators, online travel agencies (OTAs), and destination management companies (DMCs), as well as over 86,000 consumers planning their upcoming vacations.

An Impressive Recovery of the Tourism Industry

FITUR 2024 saw an overwhelming turnout, surpassing attendance forecasts with more than 153,000 visitors. This remarkable figure indicates the total recovery of the tourism industry, generating approximately 430 million euros in revenue for Madrid's economy. The event received significant institutional backing and extensive media coverage, attracting 6,800 journalists and amassing over 307,883 followers on social media.

FITUR 2024: A Platform for Sustainable Tourism

The event also focused on the development and promotion of different sectors to diversify and enhance the sustainability of the tourism landscape. FITUR 2024 acknowledged the potential of the tourism sector to contribute to territorial revitalization, thereby serving as a remedy for depopulation. The successful conclusion of FITUR 2024 not only highlights the resilience and recovery of the tourism sector but also positions Madrid as a leading destination for international travel and business events.