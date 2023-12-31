en English
BNN Newsroom

Belgorod Faces Potential Missile Threat Amid Regional Tensions

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:11 am EST
Belgorod Faces Potential Missile Threat Amid Regional Tensions

Belgorod, a city in Russia, came under a potential missile threat, leading the mayor’s office to issue a warning to its citizens. The local authorities have urged residents to stay indoors and avoid proximity to windows, as part of the city’s emergency protocols. This move is in response to heightened tensions in the region, amid fears of missile attacks possibly linked to geopolitical conflicts or military activities nearby.

Missile Threat and Civilian Safety Measures

The governor of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, advised residents to seek shelter due to the missile threat alert. This alert followed a Ukrainian shelling of the city, which resulted in casualties. The city’s missile siren was activated, while some bomb shelters were found to be closed, sparking outrage among local residents. The concerns stem from potential subsequent attack attempts by the Ukrainian military.

Escalating Tensions and Military Activities

On the morning of December 31, an air-raid warning was issued across all Ukrainian oblasts, due to several MiG-31K fighter jets taking off in Russia. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that these jets, part of the Russian Aerospace Forces, had taken off from Savasleika and Mozdok air bases. This led to a missile threat warning being issued across Ukraine.

Impact of the Conflict

In the conflict with Ukraine, Russia has reportedly lost 359,230 personnel, 5,977 tanks, 11,070 armored combat vehicles, and 6,591 drones. Following attacks on Belgorod, Russia retaliated by striking military facilities in Kharkiv. The UK’s Ministry of Defence has shown support for Ukraine, and Ukrainian refugees in the UK have formed blended families with their British hosts. The Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko has reported that Russia is deliberately striking civilian buildings in Ukraine, leading to casualties and destruction in the recent attacks.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

