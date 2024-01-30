Bekah Erkel Reflects on the Risks of Being a Stay-at-Home Mom

Content creator and mother of two, Bekah Erkel, recently shared her personal experience about the potential risks associated with being a stay-at-home mom, in response to a TikTok discussion on the validity of this life choice. Her candid reflections serve as a cautionary tale for women who might be contemplating giving up their careers to focus solely on raising their children.

A Word of Caution Ignored

Erkel's narrative began with an anecdote about a well-intentioned warning she once received. A friend of her mother had cautioned her about the perils of relying solely on her husband for financial support and advised her to maintain her resume and skillset. Erkel admitted that she found the advice offensive at the time, failing to grasp its significance.

A Wake-up Call

Fast forward 15 years - after dedicating her prime years to supporting her husband's career and raising their children, Erkel found herself grappling with the harsh reality of life post-divorce. The struggle to regain her independence and carve out an identity outside of her marriage was a daunting challenge that she hadn’t anticipated.

Despite the trials she faced, Erkel expressed gratitude for the time she was able to spend with her children. However, she didn't shy away from emphasizing the importance of women maintaining their own career paths and identities beyond their marital status. This, she stressed, is crucial for safeguarding against future obstacles like divorce or personal discontent.