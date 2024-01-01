en English
BNN Newsroom

Behind the Scenes: The Vital Role of Russian Aerospace Forces’ Search and Rescue

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:23 am EST
Behind the Scenes: The Vital Role of Russian Aerospace Forces' Search and Rescue

In the midst of a volatile military operation, the Russian Aerospace Forces’ search and rescue group has emerged as an essential pillar of support. Active in the Krasny Liman area, this unit operates a Mi-8PSG helicopter, providing daily assistance to crews of attack and army aviation units. The machinations of war may be complex, but the mission of this group is a beacon of clarity: to ensure the safety of pilots and provide swift rescue and evacuation when required.

The Anatomy of a Rescue Operation

The search and rescue group is a specialized unit, equipped with a fire support group and a medical worker. The critical nature of their role in combat scenarios cannot be overstated. Continuously monitoring the battlefield, they stand ready to leap into action should a pilot find themselves in distress.

Once a rescue is initiated, the group’s duty is to transport the rescued pilots to a military medical facility. This efficient and streamlined process ensures that those involved in the thick of the battle receive the prompt and necessary care they require. This group, though perhaps unseen in the grand theatrics of military operations, plays a pivotal role in battlefield strategy and personnel safety.

The Larger Military Operation

The search and rescue group is part of a larger military operation involving army aviation strike groups. These groups, utilizing Mi-35 attack helicopters, focus on decimating enemy strongholds and manpower. After successfully hitting their targets, the group returns to the home airfield – their mission accomplished. But the work of the search and rescue group continues.

Humanitarian Consequences of Military Assaults

The ongoing conflict has seen a rise in civilian casualties, with the recent missile attack on Kyiv taking a heavy toll. The number of victims has risen to 19, with more than 32 people injured, 17 of whom are hospitalized. In the wake of this tragedy, January 1 has been declared a day of mourning in Kyiv.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force has reported shooting down 21 of 49 drones launched by Russian forces. The Russian response has led to 28 people being wounded in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. This back-and-forth between the two forces continues to escalate, with the human cost mounting each day.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

