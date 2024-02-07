'Before I Change My Mind': A Groundbreaking Coming-of-Age Film Set for Release

Epic Pictures Group has announced the theatrical and digital release dates for the much-anticipated film, 'Before I Change My Mind'. The film is set to grace the silver screens on March 1, with a subsequent release on digital platforms scheduled for March 5. This marks the feature film debut of Trevor Anderson, an award-winning filmmaker whose work first caught the public eye at the 2022 Locarno Film Festival.

Groundbreaking Portrayal of Adolescence

The film has garnered praise for its innovative and sensitive portrayal of adolescence. IndieWire, a leading online platform for film and television news, has recognized it as a tender coming-of-age story. The narrative, set in the backdrop of 1987, revolves around Robin, a high school student whose gender remains undisclosed throughout the film. The character's portrayal is further enhanced by the casting of young nonbinary actor, Vaughan Murrae, who steps into the lead role with grace and conviction.

Unraveling Relationships and the Quest for Acceptance

Robin's journey in the film involves navigating complex relationships, including an unexpected bond with the school bully, and making challenging decisions in the pursuit of acceptance. The film's narrative, rich with emotional depth, offers viewers a unique perspective on adolescence and self-discovery.

Behind the Scenes of 'Before I Change My Mind'

The film was directed by Trevor Anderson, who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Fish Griwkowsky. The production team comprises producer Katrina Beatty, Alyson Richards, and executive producers Trevor Anderson, Justin Lachance, Patrick Ewald, and Nick Adams. The cast features Vaughan Murrae, Dominic Lippa, Lacey Oake, Matthew Rankin, and Shannon Blanchet.