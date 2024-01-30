BDO Unibank to Merge with SM Keppel Land, Streamlining Operations

In a significant development in the banking and real estate sectors, BDO Unibank has announced a merger with SM Keppel Land (SMKL). BDO, the country's largest bank, is set to emerge as the surviving entity following the merger, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. The merger, which is part of BDO's restructuring plans, will be presented to the bank's shareholders during the annual meeting on April 19, 2024.

Details of the Merger

The assets, rights, and liabilities of SMKL will be transferred to BDO as part of the merger. This will result in the issuance of BDO common shares to the shareholders of SMKL. The merger is not only subject to approval from the shareholders but also requires confirmation from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC), and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SMKL's Significant Role

SMKL is notable for its role in developing, operating, and managing significant properties such as the Podium Mall and the West Tower, located at Ortigas Center, Mandaluyong. The merger comes after BDO's complete takeover of Keppel Philippines Properties, Inc., and Opon-KE Properties, Inc.'s combined 50% stake in SM Keppel in December 2023.

Speculations about the Rationale

The exact rationale behind the merger remains unclear, as SMKL's financials were already consolidated with BDO's after its acquisition as a subsidiary. However, industry insiders speculate that the step might be aimed at streamlining operations and reducing administrative overhead associated with maintaining SMKL as a separate entity.