‘Batchelor Bay Brutalist’: An Iconic Bob Lewis Masterpiece Listed for $2.8 million

An iconic house in West Vancouver, famously known as the ‘Batchelor Bay Brutalist,’ has been listed for sale at a staggering $2.8 million. This architectural masterpiece, initially conceived by the influential builder Bob Lewis in 1959 for the Patterson family, stands as a testament to the enduring and adaptable nature of Lewis’s architecture.

The Design and Location

The house is strategically located near Whytecliff Park and Batchelor Bay, at 9626 Marine Dr. This two-storey, three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,140-square-foot post and beam house, has seen a significant transformation. It has undergone extensive renovations, completed in 2022, which were led by the current homeowner, renowned furniture designer Christian Woo, and architect Chris Hunter.

Modernistic Revamp

While preserving the core structure, the house now features a monochromatic colour scheme, designer finishings, high-end appliances, new storage solutions, and modernist light fixtures. The sophistication of this renovation is evident in the seamless blend of historic and contemporary elements.

Recognition and Praise

In 2023, the North Shore Heritage Preservation Society recognized the home for maintaining the integrity of Lewis’s design while incorporating a brutalist aesthetic with simple lines and a utilitarian feel. The West Coast Modern League also showered praise on the property, emphasizing the innovative revisions that accommodate contemporary lifestyles.

The Patterson house is a shining example of the potential for classic designs to be reimagined for modern living, without losing their historic significance. This iconic home, dubbed the ‘Batchelor Bay Brutalist,’ illustrates the enduring impact of Bob Lewis’s architecture and its adaptability to the evolving preferences of homeowners.