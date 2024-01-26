Bassnectar Concerts Cancelled Amid Ongoing Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Amid the rising tide of sexual misconduct allegations lodged against music producer Lorin Ashton, better known by his stage name Bassnectar, the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia, has pulled the plug on two of his scheduled concerts. The cancellation, set for April 26 & 27, comes as a direct response to a public backlash and an exhaustive internal evaluation of the situation at hand.

Community Safety Comes First

The venue's decision underscores a clear message: the safety and well-being of the community reign supreme. This stance is particularly crucial in light of the grave accusations levelled against Ashton, which include sexual abuse of minors, child pornography, and human trafficking. The lawsuit, initiated by two women on April 6, 2021, with two more women joining the cause later, is currently in its discovery phase. The trial, originally slated for September 2023, has been rescheduled to February 18, 2025.

'Cancel Culture' or Accountability?

Ashton's legal representatives, Mitch Schuster and Kim Hodde, have fervently denied the accusations, dismissing the concert cancellations as a product of 'cancel culture gone mad'. This statement, however, has not deterred the calls for accountability, as public pressure continues to mount against the embattled artist.

An Attempted Comeback Marred by Controversy

This recent cancellation is not an isolated event. It follows a pattern that has been emerging since Ashton's attempted comeback, which included the launch of a subscription-based website that offered new music and live shows. Despite successfully performing to sold-out crowds in Las Vegas and New York City, Ashton's professional journey has been littered with setbacks. Notably, his events in Asheville, North Carolina, were also axed due to similar public outcry against the artist.