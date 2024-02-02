Basketball Ireland's Return to Straight League Format: A Nod to the Past, A Leap Towards the Future

Basketball Ireland is embarking on a shift back to a straight league format for the Insuremyvan.ie men's Irish basketball Super League. The transition will take place over the next two seasons, marking a move away from the temporary two-conference 14 team competition introduced during the pandemic. This adjustment will see a reduction to 13 teams next season, and further down to 12 in the 2025/26 season.

Returning to Pre-Pandemic Format

The intention behind this change is to revert to the pre-pandemic format in which the regular season champion was heralded as the primary winner. Fans of the league fondly remember the single ladder system for its nerve-wracking title races. A prime example of this was the 2017/18 season when, in the final week, five teams were fiercely competing for the championship.

An Evolution of Perspective

Emmet Ryan, the author of this article, admits to initially favoring the single ladder format. However, over time, he has come to appreciate the thrill and relevance the conference and playoff system brings to the league. This structure keeps a larger number of teams engaged throughout the season, creating a fertile ground for riveting storylines and keeping the competition alive.

Reimagining the Future

Ryan suggests that Basketball Ireland should not limit itself to reverting to a straight league format. He advocates for a reconsideration of the conference split and an expansion back to 14 teams in the future. Such a move would ensure sustained interest and intense competition throughout the season, crafting a captivating sporting narrative for fans and players alike.