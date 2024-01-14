Barry Trotz’s Islander Reunion: First Face-off as Nashville Predators’ GM

As the puck drops in the rink, the atmosphere buzzes with a mixture of anticipation and nostalgia. It’s not just another National Hockey League (NHL) game; it marks a significant reunion of Barry Trotz with his old team, the New York Islanders. Now the general manager of the Nashville Predators, Trotz’s encounter with the Islanders is a poignant reminder of the strong bonds he formed during his coaching tenure from 2018 to 2022.

A Fond Reunion

As the Islanders faced the Predators for the first time since Trotz’s departure, the scene outside the Islanders’ dressing room felt more like a family reunion. Trotz caught up with his old friends from the coaching staff, front office, team staffers, and the TV crew. His interactions reflected the deep connections that were fostered during his time with the Islanders, including two runs to the NHL’s final four in 2020 and 2021.

Crossing Paths with Old Friends

One of the noteworthy aspects of this reunion was Trotz’s encounter with Lane Lambert, the current Islanders coach. Their history spans decades, with Lambert having been a part of Trotz’s staff in Nashville, Washington, and Long Island. The game marked the first time Trotz and Lambert faced each other since their days in the Western Hockey League as teenagers in the early 1980s.

Stepping into New Shoes

Transitioning from the role of a coach to that of a general manager, Trotz is experiencing a shift in responsibilities and pace. As he puts it, as a coach, his actions could directly influence the game’s outcome. Now, as a GM, he finds himself more detached from the immediate action. Learning to navigate this new role, Trotz is guided by his predecessor David Poile and the insights gleaned from other general managers he has worked with in the past.

With the Predators currently occupying the last wild card spot in the Western Conference, the decisions Trotz makes leading up to his first trade deadline in March will be pivotal in determining the team’s trajectory. As he braces for this new challenge, his reunion with the Islanders serves as a stark reminder of his successful past and the promising future that lies ahead.