BNN Newsroom

Barry Keoghan Confirms Breakup and New Relationship Amid Hotel Eviction

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:45 pm EST
Barry Keoghan Confirms Breakup and New Relationship Amid Hotel Eviction

Barry Keoghan, the 31-year-old actor, has reportedly been ousted from the Malmaison hotel in Dundee, Scotland, following a series of alleged unsuitable behavior. This incident took place two months prior to his announced breakup with his then-partner, Alyson Kierans. Known for his transient appearance as the Joker in the 2022 film ‘The Batman,’ Keoghan’s eviction from the hotel was seemingly due to excessive partying, leading to disappointment on Kierans’ part.

Keoghan’s Breakup and New Love Interest

Despite Keoghan’s attempts to validate his stay by leveraging his film role, the hotel personnel insisted on his departure. Following this event, Keoghan has confirmed his split from Kierans, the mother of their 15-month-old son, Brando. Post-breakup, Keoghan’s name has been associated with the American singer, Sabrina Carpenter. The duo had purportedly planned to reveal their relationship at the Golden Globes, but Keoghan attended the event solo.

Keoghan’s Fatherhood and Future Plans

In an interview with GQ magazine, Keoghan voiced out the pressure he encounters in striving to be a good father. He commended Kierans for her exceptional role as a mother, simultaneously hinting at his blossoming relationship with Carpenter. Keoghan and Carpenter were initially sighted together in Los Angeles, and the actor has been transparent with Kierans about this new relationship to spare her any pain that might arise upon discovering it via social media.

The Journey Ahead

Keoghan’s personal life has been in the limelight, following his split from Kierans and his alleged misbehaviour at the hotel, which led to his eviction. His newfound relationship with Carpenter has added more intrigue to his narrative. As Keoghan moves forward, he carries the pressure of fatherhood and the challenges of a new relationship, while continuing to build his career in Hollywood.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

