Barratt Developments’ Philanthropy: Over £520,000 Donated to Scottish Charities in 2023

In a year marked by resilience and giving, Barratt Developments has emerged as a beacon of hope with its generous donations exceeding £520,000 to charities and community organizations across Scotland throughout 2023. These funds have served as a lifeline for several charitable institutions, especially in Lanarkshire, catalyzing their vital community work.

Impactful Donations Across the Board

Among the beneficiaries, HomeStart Glasgow & North Lanarkshire received a substantial grant of £170,000. This donation has significantly bolstered their cause of supporting families with young children grappling with hardships. Another notable beneficiary, St Andrew’s Hospice, was granted £1500 to sustain their invaluable service of providing palliative care to individuals with terminal illnesses. Additional grants were presented to Hope for Autism and Cumbernauld & Kilsyth Care, further solidifying Barratt Developments’ commitment to a diverse range of causes.

Barratt Developments’ Community Fund Initiative

These donations are not sporadic acts of goodwill but are part of Barratt Developments’ ongoing initiative to enrich the communities where they operate. The company’s community fund initiative allocates £1500 monthly to a deserving cause in each Scottish division, particularly during these challenging economic times.

A Beacon of Hope for Many

David Scott, the managing director of Barratt West Scotland, has been vocal about the transformative impact of these donations on countless lives, and the company’s intent to continue supporting a variety of causes into 2024. Barratt Developments’ contributions are part of a broader effort to foster health, employability, and care within the community.

Beyond the Scottish borders, Barratt Homes, a part of the Barratt Developments group, has also extended its support to Shine a Light, a charity assisting families affected by childhood cancer in Coventry and Warwickshire. The £3,000 donation will help shoulder the costs of running the charity’s services during December and January, ensuring the charity continues to provide a warm hub for the community, counselling sessions, play therapy, and home visits.

Adrian Evans, Managing Director of Barratt Homes West Midlands, expressed pride in supporting the charity’s services, reinforcing the company’s commitment to the wellbeing of families in the area. This comprehensive philanthropic approach underscores Barratt Developments’ dedication to community building, not just within the realm of physical infrastructures but also in the sphere of social support systems.