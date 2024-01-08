en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

‘Barbie’ Triumphs at Golden Globe Awards: A Defining Moment in Cinema

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:22 pm EST
‘Barbie’ Triumphs at Golden Globe Awards: A Defining Moment in Cinema

With a global box office revenue of a staggering $1.44 billion, ‘Barbie’, starring Margot Robbie, clinched the top-grossing film award at the Golden Globe Awards. This triumph marked a significant milestone, not just for the film, but for the revitalization of Hollywood post-Covid. Notably, ‘Barbie’ was in contention with several high-grossing films, each holding their unique narratives and cinematic accomplishments.

Golden Globes Recognition

Acknowledging the film as a display of craftsmanship and passion, the director, Greta Gerwig, expressed her heartfelt thanks to the entire team in front of and behind the camera during her acceptance speech. The film’s success at the Golden Globes didn’t stop there; it had a significant presence with 10 nominations, including three for best original songs. Adding another feather to its cap, the track ‘What Was I Made For?’ performed by Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, won the award for Best Original Song.

A Humorous Moment

Adding a touch of humor amidst the formalities, Margot Robbie gave a humorous shout-out to fellow actor Ryan Gosling. While it was a night of celebration for ‘Barbie’, it was also a moment of recognition for other stalwarts in the industry. Christopher Nolan received the accolade for Best Director Motion Picture for his film ‘Oppenheimer’.

‘Barbie’ – A Cinematic Triumph

From its inception, ‘Barbie’ has been a cinematic marvel captivating audiences worldwide. Its success goes beyond box office numbers; it’s a testament to the dedication, passion, and creativity that the team brought to the project. It’s a narrative of how a film, rooted in popular culture, could transcend expectations and become a defining moment in cinema history.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
4 seconds ago
Nofoth Food Products Co. Approves Capital Increase Via Bonus Shares: What It Means for Investors
Nofoth Food Products Co., an acclaimed food production company, has made a significant decision in a recent Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). The EGM held on January 7, 2024, resulted in the approval of a 100% capital increase via a one-for-one bonus share issue, marking a substantial shift in the company’s financial trajectory. This strategic move
Nofoth Food Products Co. Approves Capital Increase Via Bonus Shares: What It Means for Investors
Gloucestershire Police Warn of Scam Calls in North Cotswolds
1 hour ago
Gloucestershire Police Warn of Scam Calls in North Cotswolds
Migrant Crisis and Policy Changes Lead to Surge in Rough Sleeping in Borough
1 hour ago
Migrant Crisis and Policy Changes Lead to Surge in Rough Sleeping in Borough
Expert Tips on Composting: Preventing Rat Infestations
15 mins ago
Expert Tips on Composting: Preventing Rat Infestations
zkSync Era Dominates Ethereum L2 Networks in Transaction Processing and User Activity
34 mins ago
zkSync Era Dominates Ethereum L2 Networks in Transaction Processing and User Activity
Proposed Sawtelle Redevelopment Project Aims to Balance Density and Affordability
43 mins ago
Proposed Sawtelle Redevelopment Project Aims to Balance Density and Affordability
Latest Headlines
World News
Yoga On Tap: Lion's Tail Brewing Co. Melds Mindfulness with Microbrews
1 min
Yoga On Tap: Lion's Tail Brewing Co. Melds Mindfulness with Microbrews
Thailand Grapples with Year's Highest PM 2.5 Levels: Health Warnings Issued
1 min
Thailand Grapples with Year's Highest PM 2.5 Levels: Health Warnings Issued
Political Landscape Shifts: Congressional Retirements and Election Event Changes
2 mins
Political Landscape Shifts: Congressional Retirements and Election Event Changes
Singapore's AGC Prioritizes Mental Well-Being of Officers
3 mins
Singapore's AGC Prioritizes Mental Well-Being of Officers
FDA Clears QIAGEN's NeuMoDx CT/NG Assay 2.0 - A Leap Forward in STI Testing
5 mins
FDA Clears QIAGEN's NeuMoDx CT/NG Assay 2.0 - A Leap Forward in STI Testing
Chicago Bears Firm Up Opponents for 2024 NFL Season
6 mins
Chicago Bears Firm Up Opponents for 2024 NFL Season
Chicago Bears Solidify 2024 Opponents and Draft Order as NFL Season Concludes
6 mins
Chicago Bears Solidify 2024 Opponents and Draft Order as NFL Season Concludes
Last-Second Drama: Ballincollig Triumphs Over Tralee Warriors in Superleague Cup Semi-Final
6 mins
Last-Second Drama: Ballincollig Triumphs Over Tralee Warriors in Superleague Cup Semi-Final
Gary Redpath: A Journey from Excessive Drinking to a Health Inspiration
7 mins
Gary Redpath: A Journey from Excessive Drinking to a Health Inspiration
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
1 hour
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
2 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
5 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
5 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
8 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
8 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app