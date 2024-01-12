Barbados Water Authority Replaces Damaged Pump at Hampton Station

Barbados Water Authority’s (BWA) Hampton Pumping Station in St Philip, Barbados, has launched the process of installing a new pump after the removal of a damaged one. This critical operation comes in the wake of the station reportedly operating at only 75% of its production capacity, as confirmed by BWA senior engineer Hector Marshall.

Work Commences on Essential Pump Replacement

The replacement process encompasses the reinstallation of the replaced well pump, the electrical cable, and the rising main, all of which are indispensable for the new pump’s operation. The damaged pump was previously hindering the water supply infrastructure’s optimal performance, and this replacement is a significant step towards ensuring reliable access to water for the local community.

Residents Advised During Interim Period

As the replacement process unfolds, residents have been forewarned of potential water outages or low pressure. They have been advised to store sufficient water to cater to their needs during this period. The BWA’s water tanker team is poised to lend assistance to residents in affected areas, ensuring minimal disruption to their water supply.

Continued Efforts Towards Infrastructure Maintenance

This ongoing work at the BWA’s Hampton Pumping Station is part of a broader effort to maintain and improve the water supply infrastructure. The initiative testifies to the commitment to ensuring that residents have unfettered access to water. As the work continues, residents are thanked for their understanding and patience, and are assured of continued updates on the progress of the work.