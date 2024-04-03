BAPS Hindu Mandir's First Ramadan Event Unites Diverse Faiths in Abu Dhabi

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi made history by hosting its inaugural Ramadan event, 'Omsiyyat', a landmark interfaith gathering that brought together individuals from various religious and cultural backgrounds. This unique evening of spiritual reflection, conversation, and community building occurred against the backdrop of the newly constructed traditional Hindu stone temple located in Abu Mureikha, off the Abu Dhabi-Dubai expressway. The event drew the participation of Emirati ministers, a rabbi, a vicar, representatives from the Sikh and Bohra communities, heads of government departments, ambassadors, diplomats, community leaders, artists, business owners, and foreign visitors, embodying the spirit of the holy month through its focus on peace, tolerance, human fraternity, and interfaith harmony.

Leaders Emphasize Unity and Tolerance

Among the distinguished attendees were Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the Minister of State for Foreign Trade; and Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development. Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the unique bond and deep connection between India and the UAE, emphasizing the importance of enhancing and strengthening this relationship for future generations. He praised the BAPS Sanstha for organizing an event that celebrates the values of peace, tolerance, and interfaith harmony.

Reflections on Spirituality and Gratitude

Pujya Swami Brahmaviharidas, head of the BAPS Sanstha temple project, expressed his gratitude towards the UAE leaders and ministers for their love and support. He shared insights on the significance of Ramadan as a month of self-discipline, self-introspection, gratitude, generosity, genuine feelings, and friendship. A moral story told by Swami Brahmaviharidas emphasized the themes of peace, love, and friendship, resonating with the attendees and fostering a sense of unity among them.

Cultural Exchange and Community Bonding

The event was marked by lively conversations that encouraged a greater understanding and appreciation of the UAE's diverse environment. The attendees engaged in discussions that crossed cultural and religious boundaries, promoting a spirit of mutual respect and understanding. Traditional cultural performances and pure vegetarian cuisine prepared by BAPS volunteers added to the evening's ambiance, offering a taste of India's rich cultural heritage while celebrating the values of the holy month of Ramadan.

This historic interfaith gathering at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of unity in diversity. It underscores the UAE's commitment to fostering an inclusive society where individuals from all walks of life can come together in a spirit of mutual respect and understanding. As we reflect on the significance of such events, it becomes clear that embracing our differences and finding common ground is essential for building a more peaceful and harmonious world.