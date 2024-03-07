Banpu Champions for Change Seeks Social Entrepreneurs: Impact and Innovation Drive in Thailand

Banpu Public Company Limited, in partnership with ChangeFusion, has launched the "13 Banpu Champions for Change (BC4C)" project, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering the next generation of social entrepreneurs in Thailand. This initiative highlights the concept of "Impactful Locals, National Boost," by providing robust incubation and acceleration programs designed to foster significant social and economic change.

Advertisment

Empowering Early-Stage Innovators

The incubation program is specifically tailored for early-stage social entrepreneurs who are eager to explore innovative ways to generate sustainable income while making a tangible social impact. Participants will receive comprehensive support in defining their social impact goals, establishing key performance indicators, and refining their business strategies. This phase is crucial for laying a solid foundation for their ventures, ensuring that they are built on viable, impact-driven models.

Accelerating Growth and Expansion

Advertisment

For social entrepreneurs who are already in the extension stage, the acceleration program offers a unique opportunity to scale their operations more rapidly. This includes detailed guidance on business profiling and planning, assistance in preparing for presentations to potential investors, and exclusive access to funding sources from both the government and the private sector. By participating in this program, entrepreneurs will be able to take their social enterprises to the next level, contributing to broader economic and social development in Thailand.

Application Process and Key Dates

Prospective applicants can learn more about the eligibility criteria and submit their applications online for the Incubation Program and the Acceleration Program until April 7, 2024. The announcement of the 15 shortlisted candidates for the Incubation Program is slated for April 25, 2024, while the top 10 candidates for the Acceleration Program will be revealed on May 3, 2024. Interested parties can find additional details about the Banpu Champions for Change project on its official Facebook page or by contacting the organizers directly.

Through the "13 Banpu Champions for Change" project, Banpu Public Company Limited and ChangeFusion are not only nurturing a new breed of social entrepreneurs but are also actively contributing to the sustainable development of the Thai economy. By focusing on both the incubation of fresh ideas and the acceleration of existing initiatives, this initiative promises to create a ripple effect of positive change across the nation. As these entrepreneurs thrive, they will undoubtedly inspire more individuals to embark on social enterprise journeys, further amplifying the impact of this visionary project.