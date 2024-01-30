Banksias: From North Africa to Australia's Iconic Symbol

The quintessential symbol of the Australian bush, the banksia, has an ancestral lineage that traces back to North Africa, as revealed in a recent study published in Perspectives in Plant Ecology, Evolution, and Systematics. The research upends the long-held belief that the protea family, which includes banksias, grevilleas, waratahs, and macadamias, originated in Australia.

Unraveling Banksia's Origin Story

Using DNA analysis and fossil pollen records, scientists mapped an evolutionary tree that served as a molecular clock. This clock traced the migration of the Proteaceae family over a span of 130 million years. The findings suggest that the ancestors of banksias migrated from North Africa to northeast South America, predating the continental separation by around 30 million years.

Tracing the Migration Path

The ancestral banksias journeyed through South America, reaching the Scotia Isthmus approximately 110 million years ago. They then crossed over to Antarctica. From Antarctica, the plants took two distinct paths to Australia. A group with soft leaves followed a cool-temperate rainforest pathway, while a hard-leaved group traversed a warmer, sunnier woodland pathway.

Australia: The Final Destination

The genus Banksia appears to have emerged in either northeast Antarctica or the extreme southwestern corner of Australia roughly 100 million years ago. Over the next 50 million years, these plants spread throughout Australia. The majority of the hard-leaved genera also made their entry into Australia via the southwestern tip.

This groundbreaking study underscores the significance of the Antarctic-southwestern Australian link as a migratory route for other plant groups and possibly even endemic animals and microbes. It paints a vivid picture of the intricate intercontinental journey that these iconic Australian plants embarked on, a journey that began in the plains of North Africa.