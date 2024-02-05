Banking Technology: From Legacy Systems to Coreless Future

The banking sector, once rooted in traditional practices, has undergone a dramatic metamorphosis. Relationship managers morphing into strategic advisors, systems powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics enhancing client engagement, and the introduction of generative technologies like blockchain and quantum computing, have all become part of the banking narrative. As technology advances and user demands change, the evolution of banking technology is unceasing.

Legacy Systems: The Challenges of Transition

Despite the rapid strides in technology, mainframes remain a critical part of many large organizations. Legacy banking solutions, including mainframes and COBOL systems, present a unique set of challenges. From availability of skills in legacy programming languages like COBOL to difficulties in data migration due to historical data storage practices, transitioning away from legacy systems is no easy feat. Other complications include re-integration with multiple interconnected systems, managing multiple core banking solutions, and the need for redesigning core banking to be more flexible and innovative.

Cloud and Beyond: The Emergence of Coreless Banking

With the advent of cloud technology, some vendors have adapted their systems to run in the cloud, yet they don't fully leverage the capabilities that the cloud offers. Truly cloud-native solutions are becoming dated, giving way to the upcoming 'Coreless banking' model. The shift to coreless banking is an integral part of the ongoing evolution of banking technology. It calls for continuous redevelopment to keep pace with technological advancements and changing user needs.

Symbiosis: A Novel Approach

One approach to tackle the challenges of technological evolution in banking is Symbiosis. This concept suggests deploying a next-generation core banking system alongside the existing one, thereby reducing IT complexity. The approach aligns with the principles of composable banking, fostering flexibility, scalability, and low total cost of ownership. Market-leading providers like Finastra advocate for a strategic evolution, emphasizing that rash decisions can add to IT complexity.

As banking technology evolves, so does the sector's operations. This is evident in the integration of automation in banking mergers and acquisitions, particularly in the management of loan portfolios. Automation simplifies processes, ensures data consistency, and provides data-driven insights for strategic decision making. However, a balance between automation and human insight is crucial to avoid over-reliance on technology and to ensure regulatory compliance.

The banking sector's evolution is a testament to the creative and adaptive human spirit. As we look to the future, the integration of AI, the shift to coreless banking, and the strategic evolution of banking systems will continue to shape the landscape, steering the sector towards innovation, efficiency, and growth.