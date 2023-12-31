en English
BNN Newsroom

Banking Sector’s Stellar Performance in 2023: A Year in Review

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:26 am EST
In the turn of the tide, 2023 has been a year of resounding success for the banking sector, hitting the highest fundamentals in a decade. The credit cost has plummeted to a 10-year low, indicating a sharp reduction in the expenses linked to credit extension, such as provisions for bad debts. The sector has also witnessed a significant upswing in profitability metrics. The Return on Assets (RoA) for public sector banks (PSUs) has tipped over 1%, and for private banks, it has gone beyond 2%, denoting a strong financial performance and increased efficiency within the sector. These insights were brought to light in the Year Ender segment by kothariabhishek, which detailed the sector’s strengths and accomplishments over the past year.

Foreign Portfolio Investors’ Remarkable Comeback

In a marked shift from the previous year’s capital flow pattern, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have staged a remarkable comeback in 2023. There has been an infusion of Rs 1.7 lakh crore into the Indian equity markets and Rs 68,663 crore into the debt markets, notably reversing the worst net outflow witnessed in 2022.

Continued Growth in Both Equity and Debt Sectors

The inflow is projected to continue robustly in both equity and debt sectors, with a particular emphasis on the financial, IT, pharma, and energy sectors. The Indian debt market, which is significantly under-penetrated compared to the equity markets, presents ample opportunities for substantial growth.

Anticipated Influx from JP Morgan’s Index Inclusion

The inclusion of Indian government bonds in JP Morgan’s benchmark emerging market index in June 2024 is expected to lure approximately USD 20-40 billion in the following 18 to 24 months. This move signifies a promising prospect for the Indian financial markets, further bolstering the sector’s strength and stability.

BNN Newsroom
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

