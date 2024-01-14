Bangladesh’s Industrial Sector Set for Major Boost: New Government Initiatives Announced

In a dynamic move to bolster Bangladesh’s industrial sector, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun has disclosed several initiatives aimed at enhancing growth and export capacity. A key aspect of this strategy is to extend export incentives to the leather industry, mirroring those currently enjoyed by the garments sector. This initiative is part of a broader plan to stimulate industrial expansion and elevate the country’s export profile.

Revitalizing the Leather Industry

Despite being one of the export sectors receiving cash incentives, the leather industry has been grappling with declining export shares. The government’s new initiative has been designed to address this issue and make the sector more competitive. Not only will this improve the leather industry’s performance, but it will also contribute to the overall strengthening of non-apparel export sectors. The ready-made garment sector remains the only one showing significant growth, underlining the need for policy revisions in other sectors.

Boosting Fertilizer Production and Modernizing Sugar Mills

In addition to the focus on the leather industry, Humayun unveiled plans to modernize fertilizer production. A modern fertilizer factory will replace an outdated one in Ashuganj, and a new facility will be constructed in Bhola. These steps are aimed at enhancing self-sufficiency in fertilizer production and align with the broader goal of strengthening the country’s industrial sector. The modernization and profitability of sugar mills are also part of this ambitious agenda.

Establishing a Salt Institute

Furthering the government’s commitment to industrial growth, a salt institute will be established in Cox’s Bazar. This institute will play a pivotal role in the development of the salt industry, thereby adding another dimension to the country’s industrial growth narrative. These initiatives align with the prime minister’s directives and reflect the minister’s commitment to serving the country and its people.