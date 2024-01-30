Bangladesh's Disturbing Dip in Corruption Perception Index 2023

In a disconcerting turn of events, Bangladesh has seen a decline in its standing on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) for 2023, slipping two ranks to land as the 149th among 180 nations, positioning it at a troubling 10th from the bottom. This marks a slide from its previous position of 12th from the bottom in 2022. The CPI, an instrument that gauges perceived corruption levels within the public sector, assigns scores ranging from 0, indicative of high levels of corruption, to 100, representing a state of utmost cleanliness.

An Increasing Concern

Dr Iftekharuzzaman, the Executive Director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), has voiced his concern over Bangladesh's alarming score, branding it as 'embarrassing' and 'dissatisfactory'. Corruption in Bangladesh, according to Dr. Iftekharuzzaman, has reached unprecedented levels, particularly in areas such as public procurement, contracts, and execution of development projects.

Global Corruption Crisis

The CPI report of 2023 also shines a light on the broader issue of corruption on a global scale. Over two-thirds of the countries scored below 50 out of 100, pointing towards a severe corruption crisis. The global average score remains stagnated at 43, with the majority of nations either failing to make significant strides or experiencing declines in their anti-corruption efforts over the previous decade.

Record Low Scores

In another worrying trend, 23 countries have hit their lowest scores ever this year, highlighting the global trend of weakening justice systems that are instrumental in keeping public officials accountable and curbing corruption.

The stagnation or decline in corruption efforts are visible across various regions, including Sub-Saharan Africa, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The independence of the judiciary is under threat in some regions, leading to a struggle with rising authoritarianism and systemic corruption. This underscores the pressing need for action to tackle corruption and end impunity.