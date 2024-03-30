Bangladesh Skipper Shanto's Puzzling LBW Review on Mendis' Clear Bat Hit Stirs Cricket World

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's decision to call for a leg-before wicket (LBW) review after a delivery clearly struck the middle of Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis' bat has left cricket enthusiasts scratching their heads. The incident, which occurred during the second Test in Chattogram on a Saturday, has sparked widespread confusion and amusement among fans and commentators alike. Despite this curious review, Sri Lanka managed to maintain a strong position, edging close to 300 runs by the end of the opening day.

A Moment of Confusion

In the 44th over of Sri Lanka's innings, spinner Taijul Islam delivered a ball that Mendis skillfully middled towards a cover fielder. From his position at first slip, Shanto consulted with his teammates before surprisingly signaling for a Decision Review System (DRS) check for LBW. The replay footage unambiguously showed that the ball had made contact with the bat, not the pads, leaving spectators and even the commentary team bewildered by the decision to review.

Impact on the Match

Despite the odd review, the day largely belonged to Sri Lanka, with Mendis (93) and captain Dimuth Karunaratne (86) nearing centuries before Bangladesh managed to take a few quick wickets. The visitors' strong start set a solid foundation, and by the close of play, they were comfortably advancing towards a formidable first-innings total. Shanto, leading Bangladesh in only his second Test as captain, found himself at the center of attention for reasons he might not have anticipated.

Shanto's Leadership Under Spotlight

Appointed as the captain of Bangladesh across all formats just last month, Shanto's tenure has been eventful. Following a heavy defeat in his captaincy debut in Test cricket against the same opponents last week, this incident has once again put him in the limelight, albeit for unconventional reasons. As Bangladesh seeks to overturn its fortunes in the ongoing series, Shanto's leadership skills and decision-making abilities, especially under pressure, continue to be a point of discussion among cricketing circles.

This peculiar incident has not only sparked a flurry of reactions on social media but also highlighted the pressures and challenges faced by a cricket captain. As the series progresses, it will be interesting to see how Shanto and his team respond to this setback and whether they can harness their collective skill and strategy to stage a comeback against a dominant Sri Lankan side.