Bangladesh Ramps Up Digital Land Management with BDS Programme

In a significant digital leap forward, Bangladesh is charting a new course in land management with the Bangladesh Digital Survey (BDS) programme, confirmed by Land Minister Narayon Chandra Chanda. The ambitious initiative involves the installation of permanent cadastral survey marks (PCSM pillars) in several strategic locations, including the Chattogram and Narayanganj City Corporations, Manikganj Municipality, and Dhamrai Upazila. The control-point selection in Manikganj and Narayanganj has reached completion while Chattogram and Dhamrai are expected to join the ranks soon.

BDS Operations Expanding

As the BDS operations gather momentum, the programme is set to extend its reach to Rajshahi and Kushtia in the coming week. The ultimate goal is to kick-start the BDS map-making process using satellite, drone, and other advanced technologies by the end of the following month. The announcement was made during the inauguration of the 134th Survey and Settlement Training Course. Land Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman underlined the crucial importance of collaborative training for effective land service delivery and promoted interdepartmental collaboration.

South Korean Collaboration

South Korea is lending a direct hand in this digital transition, providing technical assistance for the BDS, with Korean experts expected on-site. Modern survey technology, including drones and GNSS, are anticipated to arrive by February 10, further bolstering the capacity of the programme.

Digital Land Zoning

In addition to the BDS programme, the minister also unveiled plans for a separate project aimed at creating a digital land zoning map to ensure the planned use of land resources. The 51-day training course encompassing various service cadres is slated to conclude in March.

Upon its full implementation, the BDS programme promises to revolutionize the landscape of land surveys by automating the process and facilitating easy online access to land records and plots for owners, a significant stride towards transparency and accountability in land management.