Bangladesh Prepares to Issue Unified Licenses to Mobile Operators, Sparking ISP Concerns

In a significant shift towards technological integration, Bangladesh is set to revolutionize its telecommunications landscape by issuing unique or unified licenses to mobile operators, enabling them to offer Wi-Fi services via SIM-based routers. This development, scheduled for March 7, promises enhanced connectivity but has stirred a wave of concern among Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

Unifying Telecom Licenses

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) aims to streamline the provision of telecommunication services by introducing a unified license framework. This initiative will consolidate all existing licenses, covering technologies from 2G to potential future advancements. The move towards a single license model is expected to foster innovation and simplify regulatory compliance for mobile operators, according to BTRC officials.

Fixed Wireless Access: A New Frontier

Under the new licensing regime, mobile operators will have the opportunity to deploy Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services, utilizing SIM-based routers to offer Wi-Fi connectivity. This marks a departure from traditional broadband services, introducing a flexible, location-independent solution for internet access. Local manufacturers, including Walton, are gearing up to meet the anticipated demand for SIM-based routers, pending BTRC approval.

ISP Concerns and Industry Response

Despite the potential benefits, the introduction of FWA services has not been without controversy. ISPs have expressed fears that the move may undermine local entrepreneurs by blurring the lines between fixed broadband and mobile internet services. Industry stakeholders, including ISPAB, are calling for dialogue with regulatory authorities to ensure a balanced approach that safeguards the interests of all parties involved.

As Bangladesh stands on the cusp of a new era in telecommunications, the unfolding debate underscores the challenges of adapting to rapid technological change. The BTRC's initiative, while promising enhanced connectivity and innovation, also serves as a reminder of the need for careful consideration of the broader impacts on the digital ecosystem.