BNN Newsroom

Bangladesh Premier League 2024: New Captains Ready to Lead the Charge

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:29 am EST
Bangladesh Premier League 2024: New Captains Ready to Lead the Charge

The 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is poised to inaugurate with fervor, set to kick off on January 19, 2024, and stretch until March 1. The inaugural match is predetermined to be a thrilling encounter between Durdanto Dhaka and the reigning champions, Comilla Victorians, on the grand stage of Mirpur. The cricketing extravaganza will be a tournament of seven teams, including Durdanto Dhaka, Comilla Victorians, Fortune Barishal, Chattogram Challengers, Rangpur Riders, Sylhet Strikers, and Khulna Tigers. The matches will be hosted across the scenic landscapes of Chattogram and Sylhet, making it an all-encompassing spectacle for the cricket enthusiasts.

Captaincy Reshuffles Attract Attention

In a series of intriguing developments, the captaincy for several teams has seen a reshuffle. Notably, Mushfiqur Rahim has transitioned from Sylhet to Barishal to take over the reins from Shakib Al Hasan. His spectacular record of 5,381 runs and 190 wickets is expected to infuse a new spirit in the Barishal team. Meanwhile, Hom is set to lead the Chattogram Challengers, and Kayes is slated to steer the Comilla Victorians. Saif, with his impressive 800 runs, has signed up for Dhaka, while Shakib, with his historic 6,000 run-400 wicket double, has been entrusted with leading the Rangpur Riders.

The Road Ahead for the Teams

Continuing the captaincy announcements, Shanto has taken up the mantle for Sylhet Strikers, and Anamul has assumed charge of Khulna Tigers. Both come equipped with commendable T20 experience, with Shanto’s 2,866 runs and Anamul’s 3,312 runs and 91 dismissals. As the teams gear up for the upcoming season, these strategic changes in captaincy reflect the teams’ readiness for the challenges ahead, hinting at a highly competitive and riveting season.

Anticipations Running High for BPL 2024

With the captains announced and the stage set, the anticipation for the 10th season of the Bangladesh Premier League is at its peak. The teams’ preparation, coupled with the captaincy changes, promises a season brimming with fierce competition and enthralling cricketing moments. As the countdown begins, the cricketing world waits with bated breath to witness the unfolding of a thrilling season of the BPL.

BNN Newsroom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

