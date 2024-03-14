Bangladesh Hires 1,200+ Social Workers for Child Protection, Boosting Services with UNICEF Support

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, the Bangladesh government, in collaboration with UNICEF, announced the hiring of over 1,200 social workers dedicated to child protection services. This move, aimed at enhancing the welfare of children and families nationwide, was highlighted in a UNICEF press statement released today. A 3-day long orientation Training of Trainers (ToT) in Dhaka marks the first step towards integrating these social workers into the Child Protection Social Services, showcasing the commitment of the government and UNICEF to safeguard the children of Bangladesh.

Advertisment

Strengthening Child Protection Framework

The newly recruited social workers underwent a comprehensive orientation program designed to equip them with essential knowledge and skills for child protection. This initiative is expected to significantly improve the quality and availability of services in crucial areas such as child protection, family support, emergency response, and the implementation of child rights policies. Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni emphasized the government's dedication under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership to protect children from harm and enhance the nation's child protection system. The support from UNICEF and acknowledgment from EU Ambassador Charles Whiteley further underscore the international and national commitment to child welfare.

Addressing Persistent Challenges

Advertisment

Despite the positive strides made with the recruitment of new social workers, challenges such as child labour, insufficient birth registration, and high rates of child marriage persist. UNICEF has called on the government to prioritize the expansion and empowerment of the child protection workforce to effectively support vulnerable children. The collaboration between the government, UNICEF, and other partners reflects a concerted effort to address these issues and improve the lives of children across Bangladesh.

Looking Forward

The initiative to bolster the child protection workforce by 40% is a critical step towards creating a safer environment for the children of Bangladesh. The comprehensive training provided to the new recruits aims to ensure that they are well-prepared to meet the needs of children facing various forms of violence and adversity. As the program progresses, the focus will remain on overcoming existing challenges and ensuring that every child in Bangladesh receives the care and protection they deserve. The collaboration between the Bangladeshi government, UNICEF, and international partners like the European Union highlights a shared commitment to investing in the future of the nation's children.