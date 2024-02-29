Bangladesh Cricketers Shoriful, Towhid, Khaled Switch Teams Ahead of Dhaka Premier League 2023-24

As the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2023-24 season approaches, Bangladesh national team cricketers Shoriful Islam, Towhid Hridoy, and Khaled Ahmed have made significant moves, joining Abahani Limited. Their transfers were part of a bustling final day of player movements which saw numerous cricketers change allegiances across the league.

High-Profile Transfers Mark the Deadline Day

Shoriful Islam's move from Prime Bank Cricket Club to Abahani Limited was one of the day's highlights, alongside Towhid Hridoy's transfer from Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club. Khaled Ahmed also made headlines by switching from Mohammedan Sporting Club to Abahani, strengthening the squad considerably. This flurry of activity wasn't isolated to Abahani Limited, as other teams like Prime Bank and Mohammedan SC made key acquisitions and losses. Prime Bank secured the services of Soumya Sarkar, veteran Naeem Islam, pacer Hasan Mahmud, and young talent Parvez Hossain Emon, signaling a strong intent for the upcoming season.

Shakib Al Hasan's Move - A Game Changer

The transfer period also saw Shakib Al Hasan, one of Bangladesh's most celebrated cricketers, leave Mohammedan SC for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club. This move, announced in December, sent ripples through the league, underscoring the competitive nature of the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. Shakib's transfer, facilitated online, was confirmed by an official from Sheikh Jamal, highlighting the digital shift in managing player movements.

Impact on the Upcoming Season

These transfers are more than just changes in team rosters; they signify shifts in strategies and potential power dynamics for the upcoming season. With teams like Abahani Limited and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club bolstering their line-ups with national team players, the competition promises to be fiercer than ever. Furthermore, the online transfer system has introduced a new level of efficiency and transparency in player movements, setting a precedent for future seasons.

The Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2023-24 is poised for an exciting season, with top cricketers like Shoriful Islam, Towhid Hridoy, Khaled Ahmed, and Shakib Al Hasan in new colors. Their performances will be crucial to their teams' fortunes, as fans eagerly anticipate the start of the league.