Bangalore Development Authority Gears Up to Allot Sites in Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout

In a significant development, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is readying to issue a notification for site allotment within the expansive Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout in North Bengaluru. The layout, spreading over 3,546 acres and 12 guntas across 17 villages, boasts of 34,000 sites. In the first phase, 30,000 of these sites will be made available for allotment, marking a substantial step forward in residential expansion in the region.

Preparing for Sustainable Living

To bolster this development, the BDA has prepared tenders for two Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs). The STPs, costing an estimated Rs 200 crore, will possess the capacity to treat 25 Million Litres Per Day (MLD) and 50 MLD of wastewater respectively. The scope of treatment will cover wastewater from the layout itself and neighboring areas that have been regularized by a committee appointed by the Supreme Court. This initiative is a clear indication of the BDA’s commitment to sustainable living and environmental conservation.

Utilizing Treated Water for Public Spaces

Notably, the treated water will be put to good use. The BDA plans to utilize it for maintaining parks, gardens, and fire hydrants within the layout. This move not only addresses the wastewater management issue but also ensures that public spaces remain well-kept and functional. Additionally, the tender includes the construction of related infrastructure such as pump houses and pumping stations, highlighting the comprehensive planning involved in this project.

Ensuring Adequate Water Supply

Alongside the STPs, the BDA is also set to call for tenders to construct a Ground Level Reservoir (GLR) with a whopping capacity of 45 lakh litres. This reservoir will supplement the Cauvery Water Supply Stage Scheme V in ensuring a steady supply of drinking water to the area. Once the tender gets the nod, potential bidders will have one month to apply. The winning bidder will have a completion deadline of 24 months, inclusive of a five-year operation and maintenance period, ensuring long-term service and quality.