en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Bangalore Development Authority Gears Up to Allot Sites in Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:22 am EST
Bangalore Development Authority Gears Up to Allot Sites in Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout

In a significant development, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is readying to issue a notification for site allotment within the expansive Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout in North Bengaluru. The layout, spreading over 3,546 acres and 12 guntas across 17 villages, boasts of 34,000 sites. In the first phase, 30,000 of these sites will be made available for allotment, marking a substantial step forward in residential expansion in the region.

Preparing for Sustainable Living

To bolster this development, the BDA has prepared tenders for two Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs). The STPs, costing an estimated Rs 200 crore, will possess the capacity to treat 25 Million Litres Per Day (MLD) and 50 MLD of wastewater respectively. The scope of treatment will cover wastewater from the layout itself and neighboring areas that have been regularized by a committee appointed by the Supreme Court. This initiative is a clear indication of the BDA’s commitment to sustainable living and environmental conservation.

Utilizing Treated Water for Public Spaces

Notably, the treated water will be put to good use. The BDA plans to utilize it for maintaining parks, gardens, and fire hydrants within the layout. This move not only addresses the wastewater management issue but also ensures that public spaces remain well-kept and functional. Additionally, the tender includes the construction of related infrastructure such as pump houses and pumping stations, highlighting the comprehensive planning involved in this project.

Ensuring Adequate Water Supply

Alongside the STPs, the BDA is also set to call for tenders to construct a Ground Level Reservoir (GLR) with a whopping capacity of 45 lakh litres. This reservoir will supplement the Cauvery Water Supply Stage Scheme V in ensuring a steady supply of drinking water to the area. Once the tender gets the nod, potential bidders will have one month to apply. The winning bidder will have a completion deadline of 24 months, inclusive of a five-year operation and maintenance period, ensuring long-term service and quality.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pharma Sector Valuations Soar as Raw Material Costs Rise: A Deep Dive

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Helium Network's Promising Future: Value Projected to Surpass $20 by Mid-2024

By Israel Ojoko

Camille Campbell Discusses the Importance of ZTNA in Network Security

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Perth Couple Navigates 32-Year Age Gap: A Tale of Unconventional Love

By Salman Akhtar

Preview of Google's Bard AI-assistant UI Revealed in Leak ...
@BNN Newsroom · 36 mins
Preview of Google's Bard AI-assistant UI Revealed in Leak ...
heart comment 0
Marine Animals’ Intricate Interactions: From ‘Kelping’ Whales to ‘Sponge-Wearing’ Dolphins

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Marine Animals' Intricate Interactions: From 'Kelping' Whales to 'Sponge-Wearing' Dolphins
Winchester Radio Rings in 40 Years of Charitable Service

By Geeta Pillai

Winchester Radio Rings in 40 Years of Charitable Service
TikTok Star Nessa Amidst Leaked Video Controversy: Rumor or Reality?

By BNN Correspondents

TikTok Star Nessa Amidst Leaked Video Controversy: Rumor or Reality?
Three Kings Day Parade: A Celebration of Crucian-Rican Cultural Intersections

By Nitish Verma

Three Kings Day Parade: A Celebration of Crucian-Rican Cultural Intersections
Latest Headlines
World News
Sequana Medical Earns Reimbursement Codes for Alfapump System
39 seconds
Sequana Medical Earns Reimbursement Codes for Alfapump System
A Sister's Sacrifice: The Ripple Effect of Organ Donation in Colorado
48 seconds
A Sister's Sacrifice: The Ripple Effect of Organ Donation in Colorado
ESPN Apologizes for Airing Video Clip Featuring Woman Baring Breast During Sugar Bowl
58 seconds
ESPN Apologizes for Airing Video Clip Featuring Woman Baring Breast During Sugar Bowl
Anticipation Mounts for the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament
1 min
Anticipation Mounts for the Arthur Odera Volleyball Tournament
International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health
1 min
International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health
Victoria Royals Clinch Thrilling Overtime Victory: A Resilient Comeback Story
1 min
Victoria Royals Clinch Thrilling Overtime Victory: A Resilient Comeback Story
Shrewsbury Town Defies Odds with Victory Over Fleetwood Town
1 min
Shrewsbury Town Defies Odds with Victory Over Fleetwood Town
Indian City with Highest TB Rate Launches Specialized MD Programme
1 min
Indian City with Highest TB Rate Launches Specialized MD Programme
Malaysia Intensifies Efforts to Enhance Occupational Safety Following Recent Fatalities
1 min
Malaysia Intensifies Efforts to Enhance Occupational Safety Following Recent Fatalities
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app