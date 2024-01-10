en English
BNN Newsroom

Baltimore Approves Bonus Program to Tackle EMS Staffing Crisis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:26 am EST
Baltimore Approves Bonus Program to Tackle EMS Staffing Crisis

In a bid to address the glaring staffing shortfall within its Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Baltimore’s spending board has given the green light to a recruitment and retention bonus initiative. The vacancy rate stands at an alarming one in four positions within the EMS, propelling the city to introduce incentives to both existing employees and prospective recruits. The lure at the end of the line – a handsome bonus of $7,500 per individual.

Bonus Structure and Eligibility

To be eligible for the full bonus, EMS personnel are required to commit to a three-year tenure with the city. The payout structure differs for current employees and new recruits. Existing staff members will receive the bonus in three installments, while newcomers will receive it in two. Fire Chief James Wallace underlined the heightened competitiveness within the EMS provider market, notably post the coronavirus pandemic, as a key reason behind this bonus drive.

Addressing the Staffing Crisis

The city’s Fire Department, which encompasses EMS, is grappling with a significant staffing crunch. The vacancy rate for EMS stands at a hefty 27%, with the overall department witnessing a 10% shortage. This scarcity has triggered a surge in overtime work, leading to a daunting $18.9 million budget deficit chalked up to these additional expenses.

Challenges on the Horizon

The approved bonuses are perceived as a crucial step towards stabilizing the workforce and enhancing Baltimore’s appeal in the competition for attracting and retaining EMS personnel. However, the road ahead is not without its hurdles. Problems such as delayed payments and restrictions on eligibility present significant challenges. Notably, EMS officers are excluded from the bonus program, raising questions about the inclusivity of the initiative. The city has previously rolled out signing and referral bonuses in other departments, like the police, to counter high vacancy rates. The current bonus program for EMS personnel is expected to cost the city approximately $2.2 million.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

