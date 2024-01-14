en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Balancing Urban Development and Historic Preservation in San Francisco

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
Balancing Urban Development and Historic Preservation in San Francisco

San Francisco, with its historic neighborhoods and iconic landmarks, is grappling with a new wave of growth propelled by the tech industry. This boom has resulted in escalating property values, a shrinking stock of affordable housing, and the displacement of long-term residents, leading to a cityscape in flux. Amid this transformation, the role of historic preservation in shaping the future of the Bay Area takes on added significance.

Preserving Identity Amid Affluence

Historic neighborhoods in the Bay Area, which make up about 9% of the urbanized region, offer a vibrant mix of walkable streets, antiquated buildings, and a diverse range of incomes. In contrast, new developments primarily cater to the affluent, often disrupting the socio-economic fabric of these historic areas. The author, a seasoned architectural historian and preservation consultant based in San Francisco, advocates for maintaining the integrity of these neighborhoods, stressing their importance in preserving the city’s cultural identity.

Historic Preservation: A Broadening Scope

Historic preservation has often been criticized for its perceived focus on elite properties, seemingly neglecting the broader landscape. However, the author counters this view, highlighting the expanding scope of preservation efforts. Examples of this broader vision can be seen in San Francisco’s Tenderloin and Dogpatch neighborhoods, where preservation initiatives have gone beyond the elite, capturing the stories of diverse communities.

A Balanced Approach to Urban Development

While acknowledging the need for more housing to accommodate the city’s growing population, the author asserts that this should not come at the expense of destroying historic areas. A range of spaces in the Bay Area, including low-density commercial corridors, parking lots, non-historic buildings, and office buildings ripe for conversion, could accommodate new housing. This approach underscores the possibility of achieving a balance between urban development and historic preservation, ensuring that the city continues to reflect its rich past even as it embraces the future.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
14 mins ago
Dr. Victor Olisa: A Pioneering Force in British Policing
In the wake of Black History Month 2022, Dr. Victor Olisa, a pioneering figure in British policing, reflects on his 35-year career. As the first black officer at Surrey Police, Dr. Olisa navigated uncharted waters, later transferring to the City of London Police and eventually joining the Metropolitan Police (Met). His focus throughout his tenure
Dr. Victor Olisa: A Pioneering Force in British Policing
Apple Vision Pro: A Leap Into the Future with Exclusive Keynote App Features
3 hours ago
Apple Vision Pro: A Leap Into the Future with Exclusive Keynote App Features
Apple's Vision Pro Headset: A Mystery USB-C Adapter Sparks Curiosity
3 hours ago
Apple's Vision Pro Headset: A Mystery USB-C Adapter Sparks Curiosity
Middle East Tensions Escalate: The Implications of U.S. Airstrikes and the Gaza Crisis
47 mins ago
Middle East Tensions Escalate: The Implications of U.S. Airstrikes and the Gaza Crisis
Barry Keoghan Confirms Breakup and New Relationship Amid Hotel Eviction
54 mins ago
Barry Keoghan Confirms Breakup and New Relationship Amid Hotel Eviction
Young Graduate Embraces Role of Caregiver, Inspires Millions with Grandmother's Tale
3 hours ago
Young Graduate Embraces Role of Caregiver, Inspires Millions with Grandmother's Tale
Latest Headlines
World News
Inaugural Girls Wrestling Tournament Marks Historic Moment at 51st Louisiana Classic
8 seconds
Inaugural Girls Wrestling Tournament Marks Historic Moment at 51st Louisiana Classic
PDP Official Condemns Mismanagement of Jammu and Kashmir Power Projects
24 seconds
PDP Official Condemns Mismanagement of Jammu and Kashmir Power Projects
Fundora vs Bohachuk: A High-Stakes Battle for the WBC Interim 154-Pound Title
43 seconds
Fundora vs Bohachuk: A High-Stakes Battle for the WBC Interim 154-Pound Title
UND's Kiera Pemberton: A Rising Star in College Basketball
55 seconds
UND's Kiera Pemberton: A Rising Star in College Basketball
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Discusses Biden Impeachment Inquiry and Potential Hunter Biden Subpoena
1 min
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Discusses Biden Impeachment Inquiry and Potential Hunter Biden Subpoena
U.S. Congressional Leaders Secure Short-term Spending Deal to Prevent Government Shutdown
2 mins
U.S. Congressional Leaders Secure Short-term Spending Deal to Prevent Government Shutdown
4-Star Recruit Jack Lange Impressed with Arkansas During Visit
3 mins
4-Star Recruit Jack Lange Impressed with Arkansas During Visit
12th TYR Wodapalooza Turns Miami into Fitness Capital with New Adaptive Athletes Category
4 mins
12th TYR Wodapalooza Turns Miami into Fitness Capital with New Adaptive Athletes Category
Former Post Office CEO and the Scandal of Wrongful Accusations: A Look at Women in Power
4 mins
Former Post Office CEO and the Scandal of Wrongful Accusations: A Look at Women in Power
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app