In a significant move aimed at bolstering maritime relations, a delegation from Qingdao Port, one of China's largest ports, recently visited Baku Port. The primary focus of the meeting was to discuss the expansion of cooperation between the two ports and to delve into key areas such as the development of port infrastructure and increasing cargo volume through Azerbaijan.

Unveiling a New Chapter in Port Cooperation

The meeting was spearheaded by Xing Dongliang, the Deputy General Director of Qingdao Port. This visit comes in the wake of the Memorandum of Understanding on Twinned Ports that was signed between Baku Port and Qingdao Port on April 17, 2023. This significant document marks a formal commitment to collaboration and mutual growth between these major ports.

Qingdao Port: Pioneering Automation in Maritime Operations

Operated by Shandong Port Group, Qingdao Port is recognized for establishing China's first fully automated container terminal. This state-of-the-art terminal operates without human intervention, setting a precedent for the future of maritime operations and showcasing the potential of technological innovation in this sector.

A Symbol of Burgeoning Partnership

In a symbolic gesture towards this newly formed partnership, a lighthouse monument was erected in the port area. This monument serves as a testament to the deepening ties between the two ports and a beacon of hope for a future marked by increased cooperation and mutual prosperity.