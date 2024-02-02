Baguio City's Panagbenga Flower Festival: A Testament to Resilient Tourism

The vibrant Panagbenga Flower Festival, a symbol of Baguio City's resilience and cultural heritage, has once again decked the city in a kaleidoscope of colors, marking a significant recovery of the local tourism industry in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival has ushered in a wave of optimism, with a surge in tourism pointing towards an economic upswing in the region.

Resurgence Beyond Expectations

Anthony de Leon, executive committee chair of the Baguio Flower Festival Foundation Inc. (BFFFI), in a recent briefing, illuminated the impressive turnaround of tourism-oriented businesses. These entities have managed to recuperate from two years of losses within a single year, surpassing the originally anticipated three-year recovery timeline. This swift comeback is partially attributed to the 'revenge travel' phenomenon – the increased propensity of individuals to travel following prolonged restrictions.

The Peak of 'Revenge Travel'

Despite the initial surge, de Leon maintains that this 'revenge travel' trend may be plateauing. However, the silver lining remains - weekend tourism in Baguio now mirrors pre-pandemic visitor rates. A detailed assessment by city tourism officer Aloysius Mapalo indicates a significant increase in hotel and inn bookings over the years, punctuated by a sharp decline during the pandemic's zenith, followed by a robust recovery in 2022 and 2023.

Panagbenga: A Beacon of Hope

Hosting the Panagbenga festival, a primary attraction for the city, began with a drum and lyre parade featuring grade school students. The festival, rescheduled to minimize school disruptions, is anticipated to pull in crowds at levels comparable to those before the pandemic. With the theme for 2024 being 'Celebrating Traditions, Embracing Innovations', the festival is expected to draw in up to 60,000 tourists during the grand opening parade on February 3, 2024.

Ensuring the safety of attendees, over a thousand police officers have been deployed. As the grand street parade is scheduled for February 24, 2024, and the grand float parade for February 25, 2024, authorities have urged tourists to exercise caution when booking hotels online to avert potential scams. Despite the initial challenges posed by the pandemic, the Panagbenga Flower Festival's successful commencement signifies a new chapter of hope and recovery for Baguio City's tourism industry.