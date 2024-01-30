Bachelor's Abbie Chatfield Reveals Emotional Turmoil Post-Breakup

The former "Bachelor" contestant, Abbie Chatfield, has recently delved into her emotional state following a significant breakup on her podcast, "It's A Lot." Chatfield, known for her candid nature, confessed to feeling deeply saddened and overwhelmed, to the point of crying daily and grappling with the fear of never being able to love again.

Unveiling the Depths of Emotion

The breakup has marked a profound emotional event for Chatfield, who stated that she hasn't felt this way about a relationship ending in half a decade. Adding to the complexity of her emotional state, Chatfield hinted at a potential reconciliation with her ex, dubbing it the 'worst kind' of breakup.

Navigating the Public Eye

Despite her frank disclosure, Chatfield also revisited her previous decision to withhold public details about her romantic relationships, a decision born out of her last relationship's tragic conclusion. She shed light on the challenges of dating under the public eye, particularly when partners fear becoming fodder for her podcast discussions.

Breaking Promises and Patterns

Chatfield acknowledged her pattern of promising not to discuss her relationships on her platform, only to break that promise following the breakup. Before this relationship, Chatfield was involved with Konrad Bien-Stephen, a former contestant on "The Bachelorette," in a non-exclusive relationship that ended in August of the previous year.