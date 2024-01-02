en English
BNN Newsroom

'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Michael Allio Reflects on Roller-Coaster Year, Breakup with Danielle Maltby

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:58 pm EST
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Michael Allio Reflects on Roller-Coaster Year, Breakup with Danielle Maltby

Reality star Michael Allio, known for his appearance in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 8, candidly spoke about his tumultuous journey over the past year, marked by personal battles, a demanding work schedule, and a high-profile breakup with fellow reality star Danielle Maltby. The pair, who exited the show together, ended their relationship around four months ago, a fact that Allio confirmed on Jason Tartick’s Trading Secrets podcast.

Struggling to Find Balance

Allio described 2023 as an emotional roller coaster, with periods of highs and lows. He admitted to grappling with maintaining equilibrium in his life due to the pressures of work, managing his health, and fostering relationships. He acknowledged the time wasted on matters beyond his control, and the challenges in finding a healthy balance between his personal and professional life.

A Year of Lessons and Gratitude

Despite the hurdles, Allio pointed out that the year was not without its positive moments. He expressed appreciation for the wealth of experiences and lessons learned over the past year. Reflecting on the abundance of memories created in 2023, Allio illustrated an attitude of gratitude, appreciating the support he received from those around him during this challenging time.

A New Year’s Resolution: Self-Kindness

As the calendar turned to 2024, Allio revealed his New Year’s resolution – to practice more self-love and self-kindness. He shared his optimism for the upcoming year and expressed hope that it would bring better days. This message of self-love and hope for the future stood in stark contrast to the tumultuous events of the past year, including his split with Maltby.

Maltby’s Reaction to the Breakup

Meanwhile, Maltby’s response to the separation was surprisingly different. She expressed shock and disappointment over the public announcement of their breakup, which she did not perceive as mutual. On The WoMed podcast, Maltby shared that the breakup had taken place shortly after she underwent a procedure to freeze her eggs, leaving her emotionally drained and seeking answers.

While 2023 was a year of trials and tribulations for both Allio and Maltby, it also brought with it lessons of resilience and hope. As they move forward into 2024, their experiences serve as a reminder of the importance of self-care and maintaining balance in one’s life.

BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

