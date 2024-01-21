Babu Owino Shares Insights on Successful Marriage in Podcast Interview

In an engaging conversation on a podcast, Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, shed light on his perceptions and beliefs about what forms the foundation of a successful marriage. Babu, known for his political acumen, chose this platform to emphasize the vital role of responsibility, support, and mutual respect in a marriage, particularly when children are part of the equation.

Marriage: A Commitment of Responsibility and Support

According to Babu, the most substantial part of marriage is the responsibility towards the partner, particularly in the case of those who bear children. He believes that welcoming a child into the world is a significant commitment that requires both partners to step up and shoulder their responsibilities. The right partner, in his view, is the one who remains by your side through thick and thin, supporting you through trials and tribulations, and offering strength through their prayers.

Keys to a Successful Union: Compatibility and Communication

Babu further unveiled the importance of compatibility and communication in a marriage, emphasizing their role in ensuring the longevity of the relationship. He underscored the need for couples to rise above minor issues and focus on problem-solving, fostering a healthy environment for the relationship to thrive. Babu stressed that a successful marriage is built on open channels of communication, understanding, and the ability to navigate through disagreements amicably.

God: The Sole Third Party in a Marriage

Babu's views on marriage are deeply rooted in his faith. He asserted that a marriage should be a partnership between two individuals, with God as the only permissible third party. He expressed his bafflement over why one would marry without having utmost faith and trust in their partner. He further urged men to appreciate their partners and take up the mantle of responsibility towards them. In his opinion, a marriage should not just be a bond but an exclusive partnership that values the presence and contribution of both partners.

Babu Owino is happily married to Fridah Muthoni Ongili, an entrepreneur in the fashion industry and his partner in life's journey. Babu's candid discussion on marriage offers a refreshing perspective and valuable advice, merging his life experiences with his religious and societal beliefs.