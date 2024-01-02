en English
BNN Newsroom

Babri Riots Accused Arrested in Karnataka Amid Renewed Investigations

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:53 am EST
In a significant development related to the historic Babri Masjid demolition case, a key accused linked to the 1992 Babri riots has been taken into custody in Hubballi, Karnataka. The arrest is part of ongoing efforts by the authorities to resolve long-pending cases related to the episode that led to widespread religious strife and civil unrest across India.

Unearthing the Past: Renewed Investigations

Three decades after the Babri Masjid demolition, the Karnataka Congress government has decided to reopen cases linked to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. This move, which has led to arrests in Hubballi, has sparked political tension in the region. The accused individuals, now in their early to late 70s, were allegedly involved in the historical incidents. The authorities are currently conducting an extensive search for eight other accused individuals.

The Arrest: A Necessary Closure or Political Play?

The arrest of Srikanth Poojary, a 60-year-old man, for alleged rioting during the Ram Temple agitation 31 years ago, has sparked controversy. The opposition BJP has accused the Congress government of terrorizing Hindu activists by reopening cases related to the Babri mosque demolition. The police, however, maintain that the arrest is part of a routine exercise to dispose of long-pending cases, which include 150 long-pending cases and 37 various cases such as drug trafficking.

Implications of the Arrest: A New Chapter in Communal Tensions

The Hubballi-Dharwad police’s arrest of a person linked to the December 1992 violence in Hubballi, in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition, has ignited a fresh wave of debate and controversy. The timing of the arrest, just as the Ram temple in Ayodhya is set to be opened, has raised questions among Hindu activists. Despite the political backlash, the police commissioner defended the arrest, emphasizing that it was part of an ongoing investigation into long-pending cases and was not influenced by external factors.

The Babri Masjid, a 16th-century mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, was demolished by right-wing Hindu activists on December 6, 1992. This act sparked off protracted legal battles over the ownership of the disputed site, ultimately culminating in the Supreme Court’s verdict in November 2019, allotting the land for the construction of a Ram temple while also providing an alternate plot for the construction of a mosque.

BNN Newsroom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

