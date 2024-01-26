AzLynn Berry Grateful to Britney Spears for Unraveling Toxic Marriage

AzLynn Berry, the former spouse of notorious paparazzo Adnan Ghalib, has recently opened up about the turbulent end to her marriage due to Ghalib's affair with the pop icon, Britney Spears, in 2008. In an unexpected turn of events, Berry has expressed gratitude towards Spears, crediting the affair as the catalyst that ended what she describes as a toxic marriage.

Unravelling of a Marriage

The affair began in late 2007, a time when Berry believed her marriage to Ghalib was at a 'high point'. Ghalib, who was photographing Spears during her high-profile divorce from Kevin Federline, began a covert relationship with the singer. Berry remained oblivious to her husband's affair until a photo of Ghalib and Spears kissing surfaced in the public realm.

Legal Separation and Aftermath

Reacting to the shocking revelation, Berry filed for legal separation in January 2008, which was followed by Ghalib's divorce filing in June of the same year. The ordeal was traumatic for Berry, but she now asserts that the presence of Spears in her then-husband's life expedited the end of their marriage - a fact she is now grateful for.

Spears, in her memoir 'The Woman In Me', denied any knowledge of Ghalib's marital status during their affair. The singer later parted ways with Ghalib in 2008. Spears' father, Jamie, subsequently obtained a restraining order against Ghalib, accusing him of alerting the paparazzi about Spears' whereabouts.

Life Beyond the Affair

Britney Spears has since moved on, having had other relationships, including a marriage to Sam Asghari that ended in 2023. As for Ghalib, he claimed in an interview with The Sun that he had been separated from Berry for three years prior to his relationship with Spears and denied any allegations of lying or cheating. Berry, on the other hand, has focussed on her healing and wellness journey, using the experience to grow stronger.