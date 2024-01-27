Ayodhya: A Sea of Devotion at the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Stepping into the vibrant city of Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, was akin to being immersed in a sea of devotion. The city was brimming with tens of thousands of devotees, their enthusiasm undeterred by the restrictions on vehicle entry. They had converged on foot, their faces illuminated with joy and reverence, for the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Consecration of a Deity

On this day, the deity, Ram Lalla's idol, was consecrated in an event of immense religious significance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the ceremony, conducted by a team of priests. It was a moment that marked the conclusion of a decade-long campaign of Hindu nationalists, replacing the Babri mosque with a temple devoted to the Hindu deity, Ram. The Ram temple, a structure built in the Nagara style of temple architecture, was the brainchild of the main architect, Chandrakant Sompura, who drew inspiration from classical Indian architectural principles.

Unity in Celebration

Despite the limited number of guests allowed inside the temple for the ceremony, the streets of Ayodhya were a testament to unity. Sikhs performing bhangra, the city filled with lights, rangolis, and diyas, and devotees expressing their devotion through acts of reverence, created an atmosphere of overwhelming joy. The city had transformed into a festival ground, offering abundant food, shelter, and a strong sense of community.

Devotion Knows No Bounds

The event saw devotees making efforts to be part of the celebration, including reciting prayers, emotional appeals, and traveling long distances by unconventional means. The scene was reminiscent of the early 1990s, when karsewaks (volunteers) arrived despite transportation limitations. Many shared stories of their journeys, and their efforts to touch the feet of those who had darshan (sight) of Ram Lalla. An estimated five lakh people entered Ayodhya, a testament to the deep cultural and religious significance of the temple and its deity.