Avnet Unveils M.2 Add-On Module to Amplify ZUBoard 1CG’s Capabilities

In a significant step forward for the development of edge applications, Avnet has launched a new M.2 Add-On Module for the ZUBoard 1CG. This innovative accessory enhances the board’s capabilities, delivering high-speed storage, high-performance computing, and wireless connectivity options. It’s a move that seeks to provide a PC-like user experience for design engineers across a multitude of applications.

Empowering the ZUBoard 1CG

The ZUBoard 1CG is based on the AMD Zynq UltraScale ZU1CG device, renowned for its compact size, low power consumption, and cost-effectiveness. These features make it an optimal choice for edge applications in sectors like industrial processes and healthcare systems. The new M.2 Add-On Module is a part of Avnet’s high-speed I/O (HSIO) ecosystem, aligning neatly with other add-on boards such as the DualCam and DP-eMMC modules.

Designed for User-Friendly Engineering

The M.2 Add-On Module has been engineered with user convenience in mind. It supports off-the-shelf M.2 form-factor components, including WiFi and Bluetooth modules, solid-state disks (SSDs), and AI accelerators. These components are accompanied by Linux software drivers, facilitating a streamlined system integration process.

Availability and Pre-Order Details

Design engineers and interested parties can pre-order the M.2 Add-On Module, with shipping estimated to commence in the first quarter of 2024. Avnet, a global technology distributor and solutions provider with over a century of experience, continues to serve its customers at every stage of product development with this latest offering.