BNN Newsroom

Avnet Unveils M.2 Add-On Module to Amplify ZUBoard 1CG's Capabilities

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
Avnet Unveils M.2 Add-On Module to Amplify ZUBoard 1CG’s Capabilities

In a significant step forward for the development of edge applications, Avnet has launched a new M.2 Add-On Module for the ZUBoard 1CG. This innovative accessory enhances the board’s capabilities, delivering high-speed storage, high-performance computing, and wireless connectivity options. It’s a move that seeks to provide a PC-like user experience for design engineers across a multitude of applications.

Empowering the ZUBoard 1CG

The ZUBoard 1CG is based on the AMD Zynq UltraScale ZU1CG device, renowned for its compact size, low power consumption, and cost-effectiveness. These features make it an optimal choice for edge applications in sectors like industrial processes and healthcare systems. The new M.2 Add-On Module is a part of Avnet’s high-speed I/O (HSIO) ecosystem, aligning neatly with other add-on boards such as the DualCam and DP-eMMC modules.

Designed for User-Friendly Engineering

The M.2 Add-On Module has been engineered with user convenience in mind. It supports off-the-shelf M.2 form-factor components, including WiFi and Bluetooth modules, solid-state disks (SSDs), and AI accelerators. These components are accompanied by Linux software drivers, facilitating a streamlined system integration process.

Availability and Pre-Order Details

Design engineers and interested parties can pre-order the M.2 Add-On Module, with shipping estimated to commence in the first quarter of 2024. Avnet, a global technology distributor and solutions provider with over a century of experience, continues to serve its customers at every stage of product development with this latest offering.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

