In a significant development in the African cybersecurity industry, Avert ITD, a renowned distributor of software and security appliances across South Africa and Africa, has declared the introduction of WatchGuard's latest Firebox M-Series appliances. These state-of-the-art firewalls are designed to provide the necessary performance, security services, and flexibility for businesses with dispersed workforces and remote employees.

WatchGuard's Firebox M-Series: A Game-Changer

WatchGuard's Firebox M-Series is set to transform the cybersecurity landscape with its speed, performance, and adaptability to remote work. Brendan Patterson, WatchGuard's VP of Product Management, shed light on the evolution organizations have undergone and the critical role these new appliances play in supporting modern, flexible work models.

Expanding Cybersecurity Footprint in Africa

Dolos, previously known as Panda Security Africa, is now the master distributor for WatchGuard Technologies in the African region. The company's CEO, Dominic Richardson, expressed his enthusiasm about partnering with WatchGuard to expand its presence in Africa. As part of its commitment to enhancing cybersecurity measures, Dolos offers robust cybersecurity solutions, service, and support.

Avert ITD: Driving Cybersecurity Adoption

Apart from distributing these high-performance appliances, Avert ITD also provides sales, support, training, and technical knowledge to augment workflow and return on investment. A webinar is scheduled for 21 February, focusing on the WatchGuard Firebox range. Anyone interested can connect with Avert ITD through their Johannesburg and Cape Town offices, email, or their website.

With African countries showing a marked commitment towards bolstering cybersecurity measures, this move by Avert ITD, WatchGuard, and Dolos signifies a significant market opportunity. Obscure Technologies, a cybersecurity specialist, is also expanding its African operations, thereby contributing to the region's projected GDP growth, economic resilience, business opportunities, job creation, and international collaboration.