BNN Newsroom

Ava DuVernay’s ‘Origin’ Unveils The Concept of Caste Through Isabel Wilkerson’s Journey

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:22 am EST
Ava DuVernay’s ‘Origin’ Unveils The Concept of Caste Through Isabel Wilkerson’s Journey

Acclaimed writer-director Ava DuVernay has taken a bold step forward in cinematic storytelling with her latest venture, ‘Origin’. The film, an adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson’s nonfiction book ‘Caste’, delves deep into the concept of caste as an artificial hierarchy in society, and is set for a wider release this January.

From Page to Screen

DuVernay’s approach to adapting ‘Caste’ is far from conventional. She ingeniously weaves the story of how Wilkerson came to write the book into the narrative, with actress Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor portraying Wilkerson. The film, thus, is an exploration not just of the idea of caste, but also of Wilkerson’s intellectual journey during the process of writing the book.

A New Perspective on Caste

DuVernay’s ‘Origin’ aims to make the abstract concept of caste personal and relatable. The film connects caste to various forms of discrimination, such as racism, antisemitism, and sexism, demonstrating how these are all manifestations of the same artificial hierarchy. The movie begins with the tragic death of Trayvon Martin, a catalyst for Wilkerson’s book, and a powerful reminder of the continued relevance of these issues.

Continuing the Conversation

With ‘Origin’, DuVernay continues her engagement with themes of social justice and inequality, as seen in her previous projects like ‘Selma’, ‘When They See Us’, and ’13th’. This film, however, also highlights the intellectual journey of a Black woman, a narrative seldom portrayed in Hollywood. For DuVernay, discussing caste is essential. She recognizes that it is a fundamental yet often ignored element shaping our lives and hopes to challenge established systems through this film.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

