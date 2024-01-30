Autistic TikToker Harassed, Doxxed Amid Rappers' Feud

Bela Delgado, an autistic TikToker, found himself engulfed in the fiery feud between iconic rappers Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion, following his critical video of Minaj. In his video, which amassed tens of millions of views before it was deleted, Delgado supported Megan and criticized Minaj for her association with sex offenders, including her husband, Kenneth Petty, and her brother, Jelani Maraj. The video drew the ire of Minaj's devout fanbase, known as the Barbz, who retaliated with online harassment, doxxing, and threats towards Delgado and his family.

The Unintended Consequences of a TikTok Video

Unprepared for the backlash, Delgado issued an apology, explaining that his autism sometimes led him to express himself more harshly than intended. He pleaded with the Barbz to cease their harassment and threats, which had extended to his family members. Despite the apology, the online conflict between the fans of Minaj and Megan rages on, underscoring the intense and sometimes dangerous nature of celebrity fandom.

Rappers' Feud Fuels Fan Fury

The feud between Minaj and Megan had escalated when Megan's new single alluded to a law regarding sex offenders, indirectly highlighting Minaj's marriage to Petty, a convicted sex offender. Minaj retaliated with an Instagram Live session where she insulted Megan's late mother and made light of a shooting incident involving Megan. This incident served as the flashpoint for Delgado's video and the subsequent fallout.

Turning to Law Enforcement

Shaken by the severity of the harassment, Delgado has signaled his intent to involve law enforcement to address the situation. This case shines a spotlight on the dark side of online fandom, where fanatic devotion can escalate into dangerous and harmful behavior. The incident also raises questions about the role and responsibility of celebrities in curbing the actions of their fans. As the digital world continues to blur the boundaries between public figures and their followers, the need for clear guidelines and safeguards grows ever more pressing.